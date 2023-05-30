The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash speaks out on future of spin-off show

The Rookie: Feds star Niecy Nash has spoken out about the future of the ABC spin-off show.

In a new interview, the actress, who plays Simone Clark, revealed that while she "doesn't know the fate of the show", she would love for the drama to return for a second season.

"I haven't heard anything, I'm the same as you," she told TV Line. "I'm a lady in waiting.

"I don't know the fate of that show, but I do know that in the same article I read that said that it was on the bubble, it also said that I was one of the most sought-after actresses at this time," she continued.

© Robert Ector Niecy Nash stars in The Rookie: Feds

"So we'll see. But I love my job at Rookie: Feds. I love the people that I work with, so being able to do another season of it would be like heaven to me."

Niecy went on to say that there's more of Simone's journey that she'd love to explore. "I would really like to dive into her relationship with her children. Her love life is always interesting. And I want to see her face some cases that really try her, you know?

© Christopher Willard Niecy Nash plays Simone Clark

"I want to see her really tested, because she comes across in most cases as unflappable. But I want to see where the cracks are. That's where all the fun is," she said.

ABC has yet to confirm the show's future amid the ongoing writers strike. According to Deadline, ABC, as well as other networks Fox and NBC, have deferred renewal decisions on current scripted shows as they try to get a better understanding of how long the strikes will go on for and the impact they will have on the next season's schedule.

© Christopher Willard The Rookie: Feds has yet to be renewed for a second season

It's likely that fans will hear whether the show has been renewed or not in the next month, as ABC has until June 30, when the options on the cast expire, to make a decision.

Given The Rookie: Feds' popularity, as well as the fact that the cast is led by Niecy Nash, who is one of the most sought-after TV stars at the moment, it's very possible that the drama will return.

© Robert Ector The drama is a spin-off of The Rookie

The series finale drew in 2.9 million viewers, while its season one run brought in an average of 4.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The flagship show, The Rookie, was renewed for a sixth season in April.

© Raymond Liu Nathan Fillion has previously appeared in the spin-off

Celebrating the show's renewal, star Nathan Fillion wrote on Instagram: "I couldn't be more proud of this show, and I couldn't be happier about coming back for another season. I know what I think is going to happen this next season, but you tell me yours!"

While ABC has yet to confirm a release date for the upcoming season, it's likely to return in the fall and will also see the show hit its milestone 100th episode.

© Scott Everett White The series finale drew in 2.9 million viewers

The Rookie has been renewed for a sixth season

© Getty Nathan Fillion plays the lead role in the ABC show

