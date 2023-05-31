Why did Mark Consuelos leave Riverdale?

Mark Consuelos is a familiar face across the nation thanks to his various acting roles, including his part playing Hiram Lodge on The CW drama Riverdale.

The actor, who appeared on the teen mystery drama from 2017 until his departure in the season five finale, will be making a comeback in the seventh and final season. But why did the star leave the show in the first place? Here's what we know…

© Photo: Netflix The seventh and final season of Riverdale is currently airing

Mark played Hiram Lodge, the conniving father of Veronica Lodge [Camila Mendes] for four seasons until his character's dramatic exit.

Addressing his departure in a statement, he said: "First and foremost, I would like to thank [showrunner] Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for this incredible opportunity.

© Photo: Getty Images Mark is married to TV host Kelly Ripa

"Never before has playing a character that was so bad, felt so good. Huge thanks to the Riverdale fandom, to the brilliant crew and amazing cast, whom I consider dear friends and family."

During his time on the show, Mark was fairly vocal about missing his wife Kelly Ripa and family while filming. Back in September 2020, he shared two selfies showing himself and Kelly looking super loved up, alongside the caption: "1 month down...3 to go....missing my home team."

Mark was clearly well-liked on the set of the show, with executive producer and showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa saying of his departure: "From the moment Mark joined us, he was up for literally anything, a hundred percent committed to making Archie’s life a living hell. And what's funny is, Mark couldn't be more different from Hiram.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos host LIVE with Kelly and Mark together

"A classy pro and the sweetest guy, always looking out for everyone. We wish Mark the best and hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Hiram Lodge," he told Deadline.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Love Story

What happened to Hiram Lodge on Riverdale?

In the season five finale, Hiram was exiled from town by his daughter Veronica after she discovered that he was guilty of murder. On his way out of Riverdale, he managed to plant a bomb under Archie's bed in his house, triumphantly saying to himself: "Tick, tick, boom," as he drove away.

© The CW Mark as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale

In the season six opener, it was revealed that Hiram had been murdered off-screen by a Russian assassin named Anatol, who had been employed by Veronica after Archie's house was blown up.

Will Mark Consuelos return to Riverdale?

Mark is returning to the show for the final seventh season, which is currently airing on the CW. The actor shared a carousel of snaps from the set of the drama back in March, posing alongside his co-stars, including Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and KJ Apa.

He wrote in the caption: "Grateful to have spent a little time with some old friends. Beautifully directed episode by @madchenamick… Thank you @writerras for bringing Daddy Lodge home."

© Photo: Netflix The seventh and final season will conclude on August 23, 2023

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.