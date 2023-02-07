How much do the Love Island stars get paid to be on the show? The ITV reality dating show is on its ninth series

Love Island series nine is well underway and getting juicier by the day. The winter series is once again back in South Africa as the group of singles continue to "crack on" and "couple up" in the hope of finding The One.

Fans of the show know that the Islanders continue to enjoy success even after the reality dating show comes to a close, but do they get paid to be on the series? The contestants go into the villa with their careers already established, check out the video below to see Shaq talking about his job, but what happens when they leave? Find out all the details about the contestants' pay on Love Island below.

WATCH: Love Island star Shaq opens up about his career

Loading the player...

Do you Love Island contestants get paid?

Yes, the contestants do get paid for being on the show. Not only do the Islanders receive a fee for being in the villa, they gain the opportunity to build their television profiles from their time on the popular TV show.

Stars like Molly Mae Hague, Olivia Attwood and Indiyah Polak have become household names and continue to build on their brand with TV appearances, fashion deals and more, increasing their net worth in the process.

MORE: ITV announces 'Love Island' for older generation – get the details

MORE: Love Island star Tanyel Revan's transformation: before and after photos

The Love Island contestants do receive a fee for being on the show

How much do the Love Island contestants get paid?

ITV is yet to confirm the exact amount that the Islanders get paid for being on the ITV show but, in 2019, The Sun reported they receive an estimated amount of £250 a week, so an estimated total of £1,000 a month. It's not known if this has increased in more recent years. However, the big payout occurs at the end of the series for the lucky couple who are crowned winners.

Maya Jama is hosting the 2023 series

The reality show used to give the winners the opportunity to "split" or "steal" the £50,000 prize, but, in 2022, ITV scrapped this move and winners Ekin-Su and Davide walked away with £25,000 between them.

Love Island seasons typically last for around eight weeks. While the finale date is yet to be announced by ITV, we can make a guess as to when fans can expect to say goodbye to the show until the summer series rolls around. Considering the series kicked off on Monday 16 January, we can expect the last episode to take place on Sunday 12 March.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter and get the heads-up on the shows and films everyone’s talking about.