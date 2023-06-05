Bridgerton fans spot interesting detail in new season 3 snap

Bridgerton fans have spotted new details in a behind-the-scenes snap from season three filming - and we’re definitely a little bit intrigued!

A snap of Nicola Coughlan filming her scenes for the upcoming season was shared on Reddit, and shows the star - who plays Penelope Featherington - sporting a lavish green gown. Discussing the look, one person pointed out something very interesting, writing: "Pen is wearing green, which is the colour that you get when mixing yellow (her signature colour) and blue (the Bridgerton colour)."

In the new season, Penelope is set to have a romance with Colin Bridgerton, on whom she has had a longstanding crush. Revealing details about the plot, Netflix revealed that season three would focus on Colin and Penelope, with Colin promising to help his friend find a husband within the Ton society, only to fall for herself himself. The costume would, as such, certainly hint at the couple’s developing relationship.

The show often uses costumes to convey their characters, and season two’s costume designer Sophie Canale previously opened up about colour coding, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "We used different colours for different families: a lot of bright, citrus colours for the Featheringtons; the Sharma sisters are quite distinctive.

© Netflix Nicola Coughlan is returning as Penelope

© Photo: Netflix Netflix is yet to announce season 3's airdate

"Kate is a strong character, so I portrayed her in jewel tones of India, teals and purples, reflecting where she’s from. I put Edwina in pinks, mauves and lilacs to give her a softer look. Anthony Bridgerton is at first a lot darker than he was in season one because he’s a lot more serious. Yet Kate and Anthony share a colour palette because they are on this journey together and they become lighter as we go through to the last scene."

Fans have been desperate for news on Bridgerton season three after the huge success of the franchise’s spin-off show, Queen Charlotte. The series is expected to drop on Netflix either in late 2023 or early 2024, but the streaming platform is yet to confirm when we will expect new episodes - so watch this space!

© Photo: Netflix Season three will focus on Colin and Penelope

The synopsis reveals: "Penelope Featherington has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. But lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

"Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly."

