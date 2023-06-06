Love Island viewers have same reaction over 'concerning’ couple Molly and Mitchel

Love Island returned on Monday night, and introduced us to our new cast of islanders including Molly and Mitchel

Love Island is finally back on our screens, and took off on Monday night by introducing us to our new group of contestants. In a twist on the usual format, the voting public chose which pairings they most wanted to see, meaning that the islanders didn’t have a choice on who they were matched up with. However, plenty of viewers took to Twitter to discuss one particular couple, with many hinting that they had some concerns over the pair.

Molly, a musical theatre performer, and Mitchel, a gas engineer, were paired up and appeared to remind fans of Amy and Curtis from Love Island 2019, who split up on the show after some serious Casa Amor drama.

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Molly and Mitchel are very cute already… which means they will be this year’s Casa Amor catastrophe," alongside a clip of Gemma Collins saying: "It’s a concern, it’s a worry!"

Another joked: "Molly and Mitchel are gonna end up in the final/winning or they’re Amy & Curtis 2.0, there is no in-between." A third person added: "I think I’m already angry at Mitchell for dumping Molly after Casa Amor."

© ITV Molly and Mitchel on Love Island

However, others were instantly smitten with the couple, with one writing: "Molly and Mitchell are annoyingly cute. I’m liking them already. I’m problematic! I like to ship people too early!" Another fan posted: "Molly and Mitchel are the same person in different fonts the way they laid down and starting snoring together TOOK ME OUT."

Meanwhile, viewers were also loving an awkward moment between Ella and Tyrique, after the former had pointed out that they had met before when they were paired together. Shocked that he didn’t remember, she said: "He’s pretending, there’s no way you don’t remember." Later, she continued: "I feel like you’re pretending you don’t remember… That just shows me how many girls you meet!"

© ITV Elle and Tyrique on Love Island

The new islander added: "As soon as I saw you I recognised you. But I had blonde hair!" Tyrique then made the connection, telling her: "I do remember you! You look mad different now."

Who is coupled up on Love Island?

The couples that the public put together are Jess and George, Ruchee and Mehdi, Catherine and Andre, Molly and Mitchel, and Ella and Tyrique. However, in the final moments of the episode, Jess and Ruchee stepped forward when Maya Jama asked who was unhappy in their coupling, claiming that they didn’t feel the spark with the person they have been paired with. Maya then introduced a new boy to the villa, Zachariah. So who will the bombshell couple up with? We can’t wait to find out when the show returns on Tuesday night!

© ITV Catherine and Tyrique share a kiss on Love Island

