Love island viewers very divided over Molly and Mitchel after noticing subtle detail

The couple were paired up by the public on day one

We're only three days into this series of Love Island and viewers are already divided over one couple after picking up on a subtle detail in Tuesday night's episode.

During the latest instalment, musical theatre performer Molly Marsh was in bed with gas engineer Mitchel Taylor, who she was coupled up with in episode one, when she introduced Mitchel to her teddy bear, named Plop.

© ITV Molly brought her teddy into the villa

Taking to Twitter, some fans suggested that the couple were "doing a Molly-Mae and Tommy", who were runners-up in the fifth season of the show.

Molly-Mae's cuddly elephant toy Ellie Belly became an icon of the series, with Tommy even enlisting the teddy's help in asking Molly to be his girlfriend by leaving a sweet handwritten note by the toy.

Viewers compared Molly and Mitchel to season five runners-up Molly-Mae and Tommy

Viewers were quick to react to Molly bringing her cuddly friend into the villa, with one person writing: "Teddy?? Not them doing a Molly and Tommy," while another added: "Molly & Mitchel ready to do a Molly-Mae [and] Tommy."

A third person commented: "I sleep with a teddy bear also but something about these teddy bears every season seems ... [raised eyebrow emoji]."

© ITV Molly's cuddly toy is called Plop

Other fans rushed to defend the couple, with one person tweeting: "Don't get why people get so annoyed that people have teddies and assume they are trying to be the next Molly Mae? Like people have teddies which they love for years and apparently when they do it's cos Molly Mae does??" while another added: "Molly Mae the only person allowed a teddy according to Twitter."

© ITV Viewers have already predicted that Molly and Mitchel will win this year's series

A third person wrote: "Stop I love Molly and Tommy 2.0."

Many viewers also praised the pairing, with some predicting that they will be this year's champions. One person wrote: "Molly & Mitchell I've got good vibes… they will win," while another added: "Molly & Mitchell will win 100%."

Who is coupled up on Love Island?

On day one, the first couples of the summer were announced with the ten contestants paired up in the iconic Mallorca villa.

This year, however, the decision was taken out of the islanders' hands, with the public having their say on who should be coupled up with who.

© ITV The islanders competed in the Wary Tales challenge on Tuesday

The public chose to pair up Jess and George, Ruchee and Mehdi, Catherine and Andre, Molly and Mitchel, and Ella and Tyrique. However, in the final moments of the episode, Jess and Ruchee stepped forward when Maya Jama asked who was unhappy in their coupling, claiming that they didn’t feel the spark with the person they had been paired with.

© ITV Zachariah chose to couple up with Catherine

In Tuesday night's episode, bombshell Zachariah had the opportunity to steal one of the girls from their pairings and chose to couple up with Catherine. But how will André react to his girl being taken away? We'll have to find out in Wednesday night's episode!

