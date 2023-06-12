Love Island latest: Jess confronts Molly over Zachariah kiss in awkward preview

Tensions have been rising in the villa on Love Island after Zachariah had his head turned from Catherine to Molly - leaving everyone (except Molly) disgruntled. However, Jess was particularly annoyed for the sake of her new islander pal during Sunday’s episode, and it sounds like in Monday’s episode she is set to confront the theatre performer over her latest smooch. Here’s what we know…

Following the banker-themed challenge, Jess and Catherine were joined by Mitchel as they watched Molly and Zachariah chat with one another. Speaking to Mitchel, who is also interested in Molly, Jess said: "I don’t trust her as far as I can throw her. Mitch, you deserve better than that, she’s mugging you off in broad daylight."

She added that she could tell that Molly was delighted when Zachariah chose her instead of Catherine in the banker game, adding: "She was secretly buzzing at that kiss, I know she was. I really wanna say something." Catherine agreed that she should speak to Jess, and after spotted Zachariah and Molly cooking together in the kitchen, Jess took her chance to speak to Molly. Will this end in tears? We hope not!

The drama certainly didn’t end there either, as Zachariah later tries to approach Mitchel and tensions in the Villa starting to rise as both boys have something to say about the situation. We can’t wait to find out what’s in store!

Molly was indeed happy when Zachariah chose her to kiss on the show. After he asked her if he had made the right decision, she replied: "It was, it opened my eyes because it was like, 'Oh [expletive] he means it!"

Viewers have also had their say about the latest drama on Twitter, with one writing: "Ruchee and Andre are blossoming into a beautiful couple but producers are fixated on showing us Molly??" Another person added: "Molly is misrepresenting the truth and not being 100% about her interactions with Zachaliar, she’s playing dumb with the girls by pretending to be shocked that the Tim Westwood lookalike is pursuing her."

A third person wrote: "idk but if I was Molly and I saw a guy disrespecting another woman (who I call a friend) in front of other people for me, I wouldn’t want to be with that man. especially since there’s a high chance he would do the same to me. #loveisland."

However, everything could change following the arrival of two new girls, Leah and Charlotte, to the villa. In the episode, Sammy receives a text announcing their arrival, telling the villa: "Boys, tonight two new girls will enter the Villa. They have chosen three boys they want to date. Each girl has chosen one boy to prepare a starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare dessert. #DishyDates #WhatsOnTheMenYou."

