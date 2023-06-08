Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble caused a stir when he walked into the villa at the end of Monday's episode. The 25-year-old, who hails from London, immediately set his eyes on Catherine Agbaje and, although he had a few chats with some of the other girls, decided to couple up with her on Tuesday, leaving André Furtado single.

Viewers at home were loving watching Catherine and Zachariah on their romantic date – but fans were baffled when they realised that the personal trainer has a very famous connection.

Taking to Twitter, BBC Radio 1 Xtra DJ and TV presenter, Snoochie Shy, shared a series of images of her and Zachariah wishing her "baby bro" the best of luck. The DJ tweeted excitedly: "WELL HERE WE GO MY BABY BRO IS IN THE LOVE ISLAND VILLA!!! GO ZACHARIAH."

One image showed the pair posing together at a party in recent times, while a second saw the pair on holiday lying on a huge lilo in a swimming pool. Two more photos were from their childhood. One saw Snoochie, whose real name is Cheyenne Davide, holding a baby Zachariah on her lap, while the other childhood photo showed Zachariah in a pram with Snoochie sitting alongside him.

After seeing the tweet, fans were perplexed by the famous connection. One person wrote: "OH MY YOU GUYS ARE SUCH PRETTY SIBLINGS." A second person said: "Did not expect this but yesss!!!" while a third added: "I absolutely love him already! If I was a lot younger lol. Just love his vibes and he seems so genuine." A fourth even branded Zachariah their favourite Islander: "He's already my fav guy contestant since Ovie."

Meanwhile, the reality show has been eventful so far. It may have only been four days, but one couple is already looking solid. Mitchel Taylor and Molly Marsh coupled up immediately and, on Wednesday, shared their first kiss outside a challenge.

But viewers were previously divided over a detail they noticed during Tuesday's episode. Musical theatre performer Molly was in bed with gas engineer Mitchel, who she was coupled up with in episode one when she introduced Mitchel to her teddy bear, named Plop.

Taking to Twitter, some fans suggested that the couple were "doing a Molly-Mae and Tommy", who were runners-up in the fifth season of the show.

Viewers were quick to react to Molly bringing her cuddly friend into the villa, with one person writing: "Teddy?? Not them doing a Molly and Tommy," while another added: "Molly & Mitchel ready to do a Molly-Mae [and] Tommy."

A third person commented: "I sleep with a teddy bear also but something about these teddy bears every season seems ... [raised eyebrow emoji]."

Other fans rushed to defend the couple, with one person tweeting: "Don't get why people get so annoyed that people have teddies and assume they are trying to be the next Molly Mae? Like people have teddies which they love for years and apparently when they do it's cos Molly Mae does??" while another added: "Molly Mae is the only person allowed a teddy according to Twitter."

