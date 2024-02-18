11 rare photos of David Tennant and wife Georgia's five adorable children

The BAFTAshost, who starred in Broadchurch and Doctor Who, wed actress and producer Georgia in 2011 and together share Olive, 12, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 21.
The couple prefer to keep their children away from the cameras and don't often show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood. Take a look at the Tennant family below…
David with his youngest child
Georgia posted this super sweet snap of David and their daughter Birdie last year, writing: "They lure you in and then…" and in the next picture we saw the famous dad with several hair bows in his hair - what a good father letting his daughter 'do' his locks.
How cute!
Olive
Looks like dad David is passing down those acting genes as eldest child Olive is already making a name for herself on screen.
Georgia shared this photo with her Instagram fans, writing: "Outstanding British Film #eebaftas #bafta #belfast @belfastmovie #olivetennant."
You may also like
Birdie's first birthday
While she's now four years old, a child's first birthday is a special time for a family and mum shared this sweet snap of her youngest child amid the celebrations. "Happy Birday," she wrote.
Birdie has a sleep
Now that's a good spot for a daytime sleep!
Georgia captioned the post: "Thank [expletive] they’re all back to school”- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."
Matching plaits for the Tennant girls
How sweet are the couple's three daughters? The famous mum posted this snap on her Instagram page, simply tagging it: "#braidybunch."
One fan commented: "From this angle they look like carbon copies of each other. Adorable."
Sisterly love
This is what it's all about… the Tennant sisters sharing a hug on the trampoline.
Georgia said: "9:03am. It’s downhill from here. #halfterm." We know the feeling!
Georgia's son Ty turns 21!
Marking her son Ty's milestone birthday, Georgia shared a photo of the actor celebrating in style as he sipped on a delicious-looking cocktail. "Happy 21st @ty__tennant. Thank goodness for you," she penned, dropping a red heart emoji and the hashtag: "#1down4togo"
The Tennant children join their dad on set
David had some very special guests join him on the set of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary episodes and Georgia couldn't help but mark the special moment on social media.
The Tennant family proved it's never too early to put up our Christmas tree. Back in November, Georgia shared this wonderful photo of her children admiring the gorgeous tree.
She quipped in the caption: "I won. #novembertrees."
The Tennant kids go for a stroll
Four of the Tennants' five children went for a family walk and don't they look cute all holding hands?
The mum posted: "No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clean. But don’t fear, they’re now safely back on their iPads and not talking to each other or us. Happy Sunday everyone."
Breastfeeding reality for Georgia
We love Georgia Tennant for keeping it real when it comes to kids and she did just that with this funny breastfeeding photo. "Breastfeeding at 19 months. #booboutfaceoff," she wrote in 2021