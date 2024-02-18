11 rare photos of David Tennant and wife Georgia's five adorable children

Actor David Tennant and his wife Georgia are parents to five children and live in a stunning home together in West London.

The BAFTAs host, who starred in Broadchurch and Doctor Who, wed actress and producer Georgia in 2011 and together share Olive, 12, Wilfred, ten, Doris, eight, Birdie, four, and Georgia's eldest child Ty, 21.

WATCH: Bafta film awards will be an "evening of generosity and joy", says host David Tennant

The couple prefer to keep their children away from the cameras and don't often show their faces on social media. Georgia still likes to share family moments with her Instagram fans, however, giving us rare glimpses of her brood. Take a look at the Tennant family below…

David with his youngest child © @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram Georgia posted this super sweet snap of David and their daughter Birdie last year, writing: "They lure you in and then…" and in the next picture we saw the famous dad with several hair bows in his hair - what a good father letting his daughter 'do' his locks. How cute!

Olive © Instagram Looks like dad David is passing down those acting genes as eldest child Olive is already making a name for herself on screen. Georgia shared this photo with her Instagram fans, writing: "Outstanding British Film #eebaftas #bafta #belfast @belfastmovie #olivetennant."



Birdie's first birthday © Photo: Instagram While she's now four years old, a child's first birthday is a special time for a family and mum shared this sweet snap of her youngest child amid the celebrations. "Happy Birday," she wrote.



Birdie has a sleep © Photo: Instagram Now that's a good spot for a daytime sleep! Georgia captioned the post: "Thank [expletive] they’re all back to school”- Birdie T, 2021. #backtoschool."



Matching plaits for the Tennant girls © @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram How sweet are the couple's three daughters? The famous mum posted this snap on her Instagram page, simply tagging it: "#braidybunch." One fan commented: "From this angle they look like carbon copies of each other. Adorable."

Sisterly love © Photo: Instagram This is what it's all about… the Tennant sisters sharing a hug on the trampoline. Georgia said: "9:03am. It’s downhill from here. #halfterm." We know the feeling!



Georgia's son Ty turns 21! © @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram Marking her son Ty's milestone birthday, Georgia shared a photo of the actor celebrating in style as he sipped on a delicious-looking cocktail. "Happy 21st @ty__tennant. Thank goodness for you," she penned, dropping a red heart emoji and the hashtag: "#1down4togo"

The Tennant children join their dad on set © @georgiatennantofficial/Instagram David had some very special guests join him on the set of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary episodes and Georgia couldn't help but mark the special moment on social media. She penned in the caption: "#thankwho #doctorwhoday @bbcdoctorwho."



The Tennants at Christmas The Tennant family proved it's never too early to put up our Christmas tree. Back in November, Georgia shared this wonderful photo of her children admiring the gorgeous tree. She quipped in the caption: "I won. #novembertrees."

The Tennant kids go for a stroll © Photo: Instagram Four of the Tennants' five children went for a family walk and don't they look cute all holding hands? The mum posted: "No greater feeling in the world than getting the children out of the house, fully dressed, with the dog, for a walk, in the sun, for over an hour, then all back home alive, with no one missing and 12 muddy shoes to clean. But don’t fear, they’re now safely back on their iPads and not talking to each other or us. Happy Sunday everyone."

