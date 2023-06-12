Love Island: who are the two new bombshells Charlotte and Leah?

Love Island is set to welcome two new bombshells, and we can’t wait to see what effect they’ll have on the boys! Charlotte and Leah were glimpsed entering the villa on Sunday night’s episode, and here’s everything you need to know about the stunning singletons…

Charlotte Sumner’s age, job and more

Bournemouth-based Charlotte, 30, is one of the new bombshells, and revealed that the Dental Nurse applied for the show after friends and family kept telling you that she needed to go on it! She describes herself as "genuine", "a girl’s girl" and thinks that she gives good advice. She is also "fun, spontaneous, kind, caring and loyal".

As for her ideal fellow islanders? Answering who she would want in the villa, she said: "Jamie Dornan for eye candy, someone geeky like Harry Potter and my last one would be Paddington Bear, I love him so much." She also said her ideal date would be a picnic where "he could actually invite Paddington Bear for a marmalade sandwich". She just really loves Paddington Bear okay?!

Leah Taylor’s age, job and more

Leah is a 27-year-old business owner from Manchester who works in social media marketing. Speaking about joining the show, she said: "I’ve realised through past experiences exactly what I want in life when it comes to love. I’m ready to find it now and I’m not going to wait around. I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high."

She added: "I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience. I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one."

"My friends and family would say I’m a bit silly, I’m always the person making stupid videos or doing something daft. I’m definitely fun and very go-with-the-flow type of girl."

Leah is also close friends with season 10 contestant Maura Higgins, and opened up about their friendship. She said: "My favourite thing I’ve ever watched is Maura’s [Higgins] best bits, she’s one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she’s hilarious."

Love Island bombshell’s preview

In the upcoming episode, Sammy is the one who gets the text announcing Charlotte and Leah’s arrival. Reading the message out loud, he said: "Boys, tonight two new girls will enter the Villa. They have chosen three boys they want to date. Each girl has chosen one boy to prepare a starter, one to prepare the main course and one to prepare dessert. #DishyDates #WhatsOnTheMenYou."

The night sounds like it will be very drama filled, as the preview also revealed that Jess is set to confront Molly about getting to know Zachariah, who is currently coupled up with Catherine, while telling Mitchel that he deserves better. Ouch!

