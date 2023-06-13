Where to watch Outlander season 6 and when is season 7 out?

Find out how you can catch up on the drama series

The Droughtlander is almost over! The highly-anticipated seventh season of Outlander is just around the corner and we can't wait to see what's in store for Jamie and Claire Fraser in the new episodes.

If you're looking to catch up on season six ahead of the new series, there's still time! Find out how you can catch up on the drama and when season seven will arrive on our screens.

Season seven premieres on June 16

How to watch Outlander season six

All six series of Outlander are available to stream on STARZ in the US, which is now known as Lionsgate + in the UK. You can find Lionsgate + on Sky, Apple TV, Rakuten TV, Roku, and also on Amazon Prime Video as an add-on channel.

For US viewers, STARZ costs $8.99 a month.

In the UK, a Lionsgate + subscription costs £5.99.

Outlander is available to stream on STARZ and Lionsgate +

Outlander season seven release date

Outlander season seven arrives on Friday, June 16 on STARZ in the US and on Lionsgate+ in the UK.

The series will be split into two parts, with the first premiering on June 16 and the second half airing in 2024.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe star in the show

What is Outlander season seven about?

The new 16-episode series will follow on from the harrowing events of season six, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is on his way to save her with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers, having been rescued from Richard Brown and his men. Watch a clip from the season below.

WATCH: Outlander’s Jamie tells Claire that he saw her in the future

The synopsis teases: "In the seventh season of Outlander, Jamie, Claire, and their family are caught in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion.

© Getty Images The Outlander cast at the Tribeca Film Festival

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

What have the cast said about season seven?

Caitríona Balfe, who plays Claire Fraser, revealed that the upcoming season is the "most expansive" in terms of storylines. "This season was really interesting because there are multiple storylines that we follow, instead of it just being, you know... season one was purely through Claire's perspective. Season two, sort of Claire and Jamie's, and then we've slowly opened it up over the years," she told RadioTimes.com. "But this, I feel like this is the most expansive the show has been."

Caitriona said fans can expect 'peril' and 'loss' in the new episodes

She also warned: "There's a lot of peril this season and a lot of things happen. There's a lot of loss and things are unsettled. It's just very epic, this season."

Fans can also expect to see "a lot of bad things happen" in the new episodes, according to the Irish star. Speaking at the 2023 Austin Television Festival earlier this month, Caitríona said: "There's a lot of things that happen, a lot of bad things that happen, some great things that happen," reports Nerds and Beyond. "But through it all, they are really strong. Jamie as a character is incredibly wisened this season.

"There's a maturity to both of them this season and their passion never goes away but it does evolve."

Sam says Jamie has 'so much to lose' in season seven

Sam Heughan spoke about the changes in store for his character Jamie while attending the Tribeca Film Festival. "He's a force to be reckoned with," he told the audience, according to Parade. "I think he's also got so much to lose. Obviously, he's lost Claire before, but this time, I don't know, he's more frail and he does look a little bit older."

