Outlander star Caitríona Balfe shares disappointing update on season eight

Outlander star Caitríona Balfe has shared some disappointing news regarding the upcoming eighth and final season of the show.

While filming for the new episodes was due to begin in a few months' time, the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood has resulted in a delay.

When asked when shooting for the final series is due to start, the Irish actress said: "Well, we had a date. And now with the writers strike, who knows? So we have to just wait and see.

Caitriona Balfe plays Claire Fraser in the drama

"That's obviously a big thing that's going on at the moment stateside and that may change things. But you know, it's too early to start speculating about that," she told RadioTimes.com.

The 43-year-old, who plays Claire Fraser in the drama, recently opened up about her feelings on the show ending after season eight. "It's going to be such a bittersweet moment," she said during an appearance on Good Morning America last week. "I think all things have to come to an end but it's going to be really hard to say goodbye to this show."

© James Minchin Filming for season eight has been delayed due to the writers' strike

Caitríona will be taking on a very different role while filming the new episodes as she'll be stepping behind the camera as director.

Speaking about the opportunity to direct her co-stars, she said she was "really excited". "I feel really fortunate to have been given the opportunity on the show. We've been on it now for almost ten years so it felt like the perfect place to try something new.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Caitriona will step behind the camera as director for season eight

"I've already been doing a little bit of second unit this season and gotten to direct Sophie [Skelton] and John Bell, but not this man yet," she said, gesturing to her co-star Sam Heughan, who quipped: "Just so you know, I do everything in one take."

While fans will be sad to say goodbye to Jamie and Claire at the end of season eight, they can look forward to a new prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which will follow the relationship between Jamie's parents, Brian and Ellen.

© Starz!/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock Season eight will be the show's last

Over the course of 26 episodes, the series will "explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain," according to the synopsis.

In the meantime, fans will be able to tune into the highly-anticipated seventh season, which arrives on June 16.

What is Outlander season seven about?

The new 16-episode series will pick up from the harrowing events of the previous season, which saw Claire on trial for the murder of Malva Christie while Jamie is en route to save her with the help of Young Ian and John Quincy Myers after being rescued from Richard Brown and his men. Watch a clip from the season below.

WATCH: Outlander’s Jamie tells Claire that he saw her in the future

Viewers can expect to see Jamie and Claire caught in the "violent birth pains of an emerging nation as armies march to war and British institutions crumble in the face of armed rebellion," according to the synopsis.

Season seven airs on June 16

"As the conflict draws them out of North Carolina and into the heart of this fight for independence, Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with impossible decisions that have the potential to tear their family apart."

