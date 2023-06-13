Love Island welcomed two new bombshells on Monday evening and one of the new girls has a few connections to the reality show that may surprise you. Leah Taylor is a 27-year-old business owner from Manchester and it seems her entrance caused a bit of stir!

The social media marketing expert selected Zachariah Noble, Mitchel Taylor and Tyrique Hyde for her dates and it seems all three went swimmingly – leaving the girls on the terrace feeling nervous about what's ahead.

But it wasn't just her dates that the Islanders picked up on, Molly Marsh, who is currently coupled up with Mitchel but is getting to know Zachariah, could be heard telling the others that she knows Leah. Not only that, but it's now been revealed that Leah previously dated a former contestant.

Find out Leah's connections to the show below…

Leah Taylor's romance with former contestant

Before joining Love Island series ten, Leah Taylor enjoyed a romance with ex-Islander Danny Williams who took part in the show in 2019. According to the Sun, the pair began dating in November 2020 and even enjoyed a romantic trip to Iceland.

Leah previously dated ex-Islander Danny Williams

It's not known how long they were together before calling it quits, but Danny is now in a relationship with social media influencer Beckie Hughes.

Will Leah find her Mr. Right in the Love Island? Time will tell…

Leah's friendship with Molly Marsh revealed

When Leah walked into the villa, Molly clocked her immediately. And it turns out, the pair know each other from the outside world. Molly and Leah follow each other on Instagram and although the extent of their relationship is not known, Molly did exclaim to the show: "I know her, she's a friend."

© ITV Molly watched the dates from the terrace

Plenty of fans on social media flooded Twitter with their reactions and even tried to work out how Molly and Leah knew each other. One person quipped: "Wait, is Leah the friend whose bag molly used to unclog a toilet? Because cracking on with Mitch would be the best payback #LoveIsland."

A second added: "I'm hoping Leah and Molly's supposed friendship turns into a rivalry #LoveIsland," as a third wrote: "How's molly saying Leah is her friend but she acted shocked when she entered the villa #loveisland."

© ITV Leah entered Love Island as a bombshell

Leah's friendship with Maura Higgins revealed

It's a small world after all! It's been revealed that Leah and former Love Island legend Maura Higgins are firm friends. Leah opened up about their friendship in her entrance interview: "My favourite thing I've ever watched is Maura's best bits, she's one of my best friends so we watched it together one night and couldn’t stop laughing, she's hilarious."

© Instagram Leah Taylor is a business owner from Manchester

The gal pals are featured on each other's social media enjoying trips. In one photo, Leah and Maura can be seen on a beach front, with Maura writing in the caption: "I love you millions."

Maura also showed her support for Leah and commented on an Instagram post showing Leah's entrance: "YESSSSS."

