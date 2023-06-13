Love Island 2023 ages revealed: Who are the youngest and oldest islanders?

Love Island has a bit of an unofficial rule that every contestant wouldn’t be out of place at an 18 to 30 party holiday - but that can still mean a fairly big age gap between some contestants! While Monday’s episode saw this series' oldest contestant join (at the positively archaic age of 30), it got us wondering just how old the cast is this year. Find out here…

In the 2023 cast, Andre Furtado and Molly Marsh are the youngest at 21 years old, while Catherine Agbaje and Jess Harding are 22, Ella Thomas is 23, Ruchee Gurung and Tyrique Hyde are 24, Zachariah Noble is 25, Mehdi Edno is 26, Mitchel Taylor is 27, Leah Taylor is 28 and Charlotte Sumner is 30.

Who are the oldest Love Island contestants?

Charlotte Sumner, 30, is a bombshell who arrived in the summer 2023 series and wasted no time telling her potential love interests that she was ready to settle down and have a family.

Fans of the show were quick to discuss the boys’ reaction to finding out her age, with one writing: "'I’m 30.’ 'Wow, you look amazing.' 'I’m 30.' 'You look good, though.' Lads, she’s just turned 30, she hasn’t just walked out of the nursing home. [Expletive] hell." Another person added: "You’ve got nice teeth’ Tyrique she’s 30 did you expect her to have dentures??" Another person joked: "30 years old looking for a husband and baby daddy amongst men that cannot pronounce rhinoceros. It is well."

Chatting to ITV about her decision to join the show, Charlotte said: "The age I’m at and the experiences I’ve had, I feel ready to meet my Mr Right… I’m single because I’ve not met someone who ticks all of the boxes and I’ve got quite a long list." She added: "I’ll bring fun! I’m very genuine, I’m a girls’ girl, I give good advice but sometimes I need to take the advice that I give to my girls."

However, she isn’t the oldest contestant to ever go on the show, as Jordan Ring was 31 when he appeared in season one back in 2015, Marcel Somerville was also 31 when he appeared on the show in season three, while Paul Knops was 31 when he appeared in season four.

Who are the youngest Love Island contestants?

Amelia Peters is a teaching assistant who was the youngest ever Love Island contestant. She was just 18 when she appeared in season three, and was only on the show for two days after entering on day 28. Meanwhile,19-year-old Gemma Owen took part in season eight and went on to make second place with her then-boyfriend, Luca Bish. The pair are only two teenagers to have appeared on the show throughout its run.