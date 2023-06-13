Love Island latest preview: Molly’s fate revealed after Zachariah and Mitchel’s dates

Love Island has gotten dramatic very quickly this year, and we love to see it! The drama that everyone is talking about right now is between Molly, Mitchel and Zachariah - with Monday night’s episode leaving Molly’s romantic future in question after the two boys had dates with the bombshells, Leah and Charlotte.

So what has happened so far? After coupling up with Mitchel, Molly admitted that she wanted to get to know Zachariah as well. After enjoying a smooch with Zachariah during a challenge, Molly then spent too much time with him (in Mitchel’s opinion), and Mitchel told her to stop speaking to him.

WATCH: Meet the 2023 Love Islanders

Although the pair patched it up, agreeing that they should get to know other people, both of Molly’s potential love interests then scored a date with the new bombshells, Leah and Charlotte, leaving Molly less than impressed as she watched from the terrace. But what happened next?

Tuesday night’s episode preview has revealed that Zachariah hadn’t been swayed by the newcomers. After the pair went to the terrace together, Molly said: "Watching was difficult," to which he replied: "I think over these last few days, I’ve genuinely enjoyed this. I’m glad I’ve got you up here, this is nice."

© ITV Will Zachariah's head be turned?

© ITV Zachariah and Molly chat on Love Island

The pair then shared a kiss, with Zachariah adding: "I think it’s been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though."

Fans have most definitely shared their opinions about the situation on Twitter, with one joking: "Molly losing both of the guys that like her in one night," while another person added: "Molly is perfect drama I don’t care I’m so glad she’s in the villa." A third person joked: "Ella pointing out to Jess how molly is stressing looking down the Terrance has me CRYING."

© ITV Molly and Mitchel were initially coupled up

The newcomers haven’t only caused drama with Molly, as Ella also struggled after Tyrique’s dates with the pair. Speaking about how they went, Tyrique told her: "I don’t know. If I’m being honest, when I was on the dates you were in the back of my head still. I said to them it would take a lot… if we have conversations and that, my mind could change, I told them I’m not fully closed off basically."

MORE: Leah Taylor's previous connections to Love Island revealed – including romance with ex-Islander

MORE: Maya Jama exudes elegance in vintage £5.5k corset dress

Love Island recoupling

The upcoming episode will also include a recoupling, where Leah and Charlotte will get to choose which boys they would like to be coupled up with before the remaining boys then select a girl of their choice. However, the recoupling won’t lead to a contestant being dumped, but one single person will be left "vulnerable". Eek!