Glastonbury: How to watch it, the 2023 line-up and schedule revealed

Glastonbury Festival is back and better than ever with an epic line-up for 2023. Kicking off the celebrations on Wednesday 21 June, the annual event will run until Monday 26 June at Worthy Farm. Couldn't get tickets this year? If you can't be in the crowds, make sure you follow the festival live. We've got the details on how and where you can watch Glastonbury, plus keep scrolling for all the latest on this year's schedule…

© BBC The BBC will be providing 40 hours of TV broadcasts and 85 hours of live radio

How can I watch Glastonbury Festival?

The BBC has already confirmed plans to broadcast from Glastonbury. Fans can follow the festival with 40 hours of TV broadcasts and 85 hours of live radio.

MORE: The 10 best Glastonbury Festival makeup moments of all time

READ: The most iconic Glastonbury looks of all time

Just as it has in previous years, the BBC is also bringing back the dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer. The streaming platform will feature live streams from five filmed stages: the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and Park stages. Worried you might miss a performance? Not to worry – the Glastonbury channel will remain on iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.

© Photo: Getty Images Clara Amfo is one of this year's presenters for BBC Music

Talking about this year's coverage in a statement, the BBC said: "There will be more sets on BBC One than ever before." Additionally, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will cover the event. Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders are among BBC Music's main presenters for 2023.

As for radio coverage, fans can tune into Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music, Asian Network and Radio 4 for all the latest from Glastonbury.

© Getty The BBC will also release a new We Love Glastonbury documentary which features interviews with Jessie Ware, Noel Gallagher and more

Making this year's coverage even more memorable, the BBC has also announced a few changes for 2023. Firstly, the broadcaster will include British Sign Language alongside Pyramid Stage performances. Secondly, a new We Love Glastonbury documentary is set to premiere, featuring interviews with festival regulars Jessie Ware, Noel Gallagher and more.

Who is performing at Glastonbury Festival this year?

This year's line-up is incredible! Arctic Monkeys, Guns N Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Elton John, Lana Del Ray, Tom Grennan and Lil Nas X are among those performing at the festival. There are also some slots yet to be announced, so it's worth keeping an eye out for any new additions.

Glastonbury Festival 2023 Schedule

Pyramid Stage

Friday

ARCTIC MONKEYS 22:15 - 23:45

ROYAL BLOOD 20:15 - 21:15

THE CHURNUPS 18:15 - 19:30

TEXAS 16:15 - 17:15

STEFFLON DON 14:45 - 15:45

MAISIE PETERS 13:15 - 14:15

THE MASTER MUSICIANS OF JOUJOUKA 12:00 - 12:45

Saturday

GUNS N' ROSES 21:30 - 23:45

LIZZO 19:30 - 20:30

LEWIS CAPALDI 17:35 - 18:35

AITCH 16:00 - 17:00

AMADOU & MARIAM 14:30 - 15:30

RAYE 13:15 - 14:00

RICK ASTLEY 12:00 - 12:45

Sunday

ELTON JOHN 21:00 - 23:05

LIL NAS X 19:00 - 20:00

BLONDIE 17:00 - 18:15

YUSUF / CAT STEVENS 15:15 - 16:30

THE CHICKS 13:30 - 14:30

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR 12:15 - 13:00

THE BRISTOL REGGAE ORCHESTRA AND WINDRUSH CHOIR 11:00 - 11:45

Other Stage

Friday

WIZKID 22:30 - 23:45

FRED AGAIN.. 20:30 - 21:30

CHVRCHES 18:45 - 19:45

KREPT & KONAN 17:15 - 18:15

CARLY RAE JEPSEN 15:45 - 16:45

LIGHTNING SEEDS 14:15 - 15:15

THE HIVES 13:00 - 13:45

BEN HOWARD 11:30 - 12:30

Saturday

LANA DEL REY 22:30 - 23:45

CENTRAL CEE 20:45 - 21:45

MANIC STREET PREACHERS 18:45 - 19:45

MAGGIE ROGERS 17:15 - 18:15

GENERATION SEX 15:45 - 16:45

TOM GRENNAN 14:15 - 15:15

THE LATHUMS 13:00 - 13:45

THE UNTHANKS 11:45 - 12:30

Sunday

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE 21:45 - 23:15

THE WAR ON DRUGS 19:45 - 20:45

BECKY HILL 18:00 - 19:00

DERMOT KENNEDY 16:30 - 17:30

THE TESKEY BROTHERS 15:00 - 16:00

NOVA TWINS 13:45 - 14:30

JAPANESE BREAKFAST 12:30 - 13:15

THE JOY 11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Friday

KELIS 22:15 - 23:45

YOUNG FATHERS 20:30 - 21:30

JOEY BADA$ 19:00 - 20:00

GABRIELS 17:30 - 18:30

LOUIS COLE 16:00 - 17:00

ADG7 14:30 - 15:30

YAYA BEY 13:00 - 14:00

STAR FEMININE BAND 11:30 - 12:30

Saturday

LOYLE CARNER 22:15 - 23:45

MAHALIA 20:30 - 21:30

EZRA COLLECTIVE 19:00 - 20:00

JACOB COLLIER 17:30 - 18:30

THIRD WORLD 16:00 - 17:00

SUDAN ARCHIVES 14:30 - 15:30

KANDA BONGO MAN 13:00 - 14:00

SAY SHE SHE 11:30 - 12:30

Sunday

RUDIMENTAL 21:45 - 23:15

CANDI STATON 20:00 - 21:00

BARRINGTON LEVY 18:30 - 19:30

THE HU 17:00 - 18:00

SPEAKERS CORNER QUARTET 15:30 - 16:30

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD 14:00 - 15:00

BETH ORTON 12:30 - 13:30

SKINNY PELEMBE 11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies

Friday

HOT CHIP 22:30 - 23:45

WARPAINT 21:00 - 22:00

TBA 19:30 - 20:30

COURTEENERS 18:00 - 19:00

PALE WAVES 16:30 - 17:30

DIGGA D 15:15 - 16:00

FLO 14:00 - 14:45

BRU-C 12:45 - 13:30

THE SIXSTERS 11:30 - 12:15

Saturday

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS 22:30 - 23:45

RINA SAWAYAMA 21:00 - 22:00

MÅNESKIN 19:30 - 20:30

TBA 18:00 - 19:00

SHAME 16:30 - 17:30

THE MURDER CAPITAL 15:15 - 16:00

WORKING MEN'S CLUB 14:00 - 14:45

WUNDERHORSE 12:45 - 13:30

THE LAST DINNER PARTY 11:30 - 12:15

Sunday

PHOENIX 21:30 - 22:45

CAROLINE POLACHEK 20:00 - 21:00

EDITORS 18:30 - 19:30

SLOWDIVE 17:00 - 18:00

CAT BURNS 15:30 - 16:30

THE BIG MOON 14:00 - 15:00

CMAT 12:30 - 13:30

THE LOVE BUZZ 11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

Friday

FEVER RAY 23:00 - 00:15

SPARKS 21:15 - 22:15

SHYGIRL 19:45 - 20:45

THE COMET IS COMING 18:15 - 19:15

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA 16:45 - 17:45

BILLY NOMATES 15:15 - 16:15

LOS BITCHOS 14:00 - 14:45

ALABASTER DEPLUME 12:45 - 13:30

ADWAITH 11:30 - 12:10

Saturday

FATBOY SLIM 23:00 - 00:15

LEFTFIELD 21:15 - 22:15

TBA 19:45 - 20:45

TINARIWEN 18:15 - 19:15

OBONGJAYAR 16:45 - 17:45

JOCKSTRAP 15:15 - 16:15

FLOHIO 14:00 - 14:45

JAMES ELLIS FORD 12:45 - 13:30

MAX RICHTER 11:10 - 12:10

Sunday

ALT-J 21:15 - 22:30

THUNDERCAT 19:45 - 20:45

ALISON GOLDFRAPP 18:15 - 19:15

VIAGRA BOYS 16:30 - 17:30

WEYES BLOOD 15:15 - 16:00

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL 14:00 - 14:45

GWENNO 12:45 - 13:30

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN 11:30 - 12:15

Fans can head to the Glastonbury Festival website to see the full schedule for 2023.