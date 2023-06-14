Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Glastonbury: How to watch it, the 2023 line-up and schedule revealed
Glastonbury: How to watch it, the 2023 line-up and schedule revealed

The music festival has an incredible line-up for 2023

Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2010.
Megan Bull
Megan BullTV Writer

Glastonbury Festival is back and better than ever with an epic line-up for 2023. Kicking off the celebrations on Wednesday 21 June, the annual event will run until Monday 26 June at Worthy Farm. Couldn't get tickets this year? If you can't be in the crowds, make sure you follow the festival live. We've got the details on how and where you can watch Glastonbury, plus keep scrolling for all the latest on this year's schedule…

Crowds cheering at Glastonbury© BBC
The BBC will be providing 40 hours of TV broadcasts and 85 hours of live radio

How can I watch Glastonbury Festival? 

The BBC has already confirmed plans to broadcast from Glastonbury. Fans can follow the festival with 40 hours of TV broadcasts and 85 hours of live radio. 

Just as it has in previous years, the BBC is also bringing back the dedicated Glastonbury Channel on BBC iPlayer. The streaming platform will feature live streams from five filmed stages: the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, Woodsies and Park stages. Worried you might miss a performance? Not to worry – the Glastonbury channel will remain on iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast. 

Clara Amfo Strictly© Photo: Getty Images
Clara Amfo is one of this year's presenters for BBC Music

Talking about this year's coverage in a statement, the BBC said: "There will be more sets on BBC One than ever before." Additionally, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four will cover the event. Lauren Laverne, Jo Wiley, Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders are among BBC Music's main presenters for 2023. 

As for radio coverage, fans can tune into Radio 1 and Radio 1 Dance, Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music, Asian Network and Radio 4 for all the latest from Glastonbury.

Noel Gallagher performing on stage. © Getty
The BBC will also release a new We Love Glastonbury documentary which features interviews with Jessie Ware, Noel Gallagher and more

Making this year's coverage even more memorable, the BBC has also announced a few changes for 2023. Firstly, the broadcaster will include British Sign Language alongside Pyramid Stage performances. Secondly, a new We Love Glastonbury documentary is set to premiere, featuring interviews with festival regulars Jessie Ware, Noel Gallagher and more.

Who is performing at Glastonbury Festival this year? 

This year's line-up is incredible! Arctic Monkeys, Guns N Roses, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Elton John, Lana Del Ray, Tom Grennan and Lil Nas X are among those performing at the festival. There are also some slots yet to be announced, so it's worth keeping an eye out for any new additions. 

Glastonbury Festival 2023 Schedule

Pyramid Stage 

Friday

ARCTIC MONKEYS    22:15 - 23:45

ROYAL BLOOD    20:15 - 21:15

THE CHURNUPS    18:15 - 19:30

TEXAS                 16:15 - 17:15

STEFFLON DON    14:45 - 15:45

MAISIE PETERS    13:15 - 14:15

THE MASTER MUSICIANS OF JOUJOUKA    12:00 - 12:45

Saturday 

GUNS N' ROSES    21:30 - 23:45

LIZZO                           19:30 - 20:30

LEWIS CAPALDI    17:35 - 18:35

AITCH                            16:00 - 17:00

AMADOU & MARIAM    14:30 - 15:30

RAYE                            13:15 - 14:00

RICK ASTLEY                12:00 - 12:45

Sunday 

ELTON JOHN    21:00 - 23:05

LIL NAS X    19:00 - 20:00

BLONDIE    17:00 - 18:15

YUSUF / CAT STEVENS    15:15 - 16:30

THE CHICKS                            13:30 - 14:30

SOPHIE ELLIS-BEXTOR    12:15 - 13:00

THE BRISTOL REGGAE ORCHESTRA AND WINDRUSH CHOIR    11:00 - 11:45

Other Stage

Friday 

WIZKID     22:30 - 23:45

FRED AGAIN.. 20:30 - 21:30

CHVRCHES     18:45 - 19:45

KREPT & KONAN    17:15 - 18:15

CARLY RAE JEPSEN    15:45 - 16:45

LIGHTNING SEEDS    14:15 - 15:15

THE HIVES                13:00 - 13:45

BEN HOWARD    11:30 - 12:30

Saturday 

LANA DEL REY    22:30 - 23:45

CENTRAL CEE    20:45 - 21:45

MANIC STREET PREACHERS    18:45 - 19:45

MAGGIE ROGERS    17:15 - 18:15

GENERATION SEX    15:45 - 16:45

TOM GRENNAN    14:15 - 15:15

THE LATHUMS    13:00 - 13:45

THE UNTHANKS    11:45 - 12:30

Sunday 

QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE    21:45 - 23:15

THE WAR ON DRUGS                19:45 - 20:45

BECKY HILL                                        18:00 - 19:00

DERMOT KENNEDY                            16:30 - 17:30

THE TESKEY BROTHERS                 15:00 - 16:00

NOVA TWINS                                        13:45 - 14:30

JAPANESE BREAKFAST                 12:30 - 13:15

THE JOY                                         11:00 - 12:00

West Holts Stage

Friday 

KELIS    22:15 - 23:45

YOUNG FATHERS    20:30 - 21:30

JOEY BADA$    19:00 - 20:00

GABRIELS                17:30 - 18:30

LOUIS COLE                16:00 - 17:00

ADG7                             14:30 - 15:30

YAYA BEY                 13:00 - 14:00

STAR FEMININE BAND 11:30 - 12:30

Saturday 

LOYLE CARNER    22:15 - 23:45

MAHALIA                20:30 - 21:30

EZRA COLLECTIVE    19:00 - 20:00

JACOB COLLIER    17:30 - 18:30

THIRD WORLD    16:00 - 17:00

SUDAN ARCHIVES    14:30 - 15:30

KANDA BONGO MAN 13:00 - 14:00

SAY SHE SHE     11:30 - 12:30

Sunday 

RUDIMENTAL                21:45 - 23:15

CANDI STATON    20:00 - 21:00

BARRINGTON LEVY    18:30 - 19:30

THE HU                17:00 - 18:00

SPEAKERS CORNER QUARTET    15:30 - 16:30

BLACK COUNTRY, NEW ROAD 14:00 - 15:00

BETH ORTON                                  12:30 - 13:30

SKINNY PELEMBE                       11:00 - 12:00

Woodsies 

Friday

HOT CHIP    22:30 - 23:45

WARPAINT    21:00 - 22:00

TBA                19:30 - 20:30

COURTEENERS    18:00 - 19:00

PALE WAVES    16:30 - 17:30

DIGGA D    15:15 - 16:00

FLO    14:00 - 14:45

BRU-C    12:45 - 13:30

THE SIXSTERS 11:30 - 12:15

Saturday 

CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS    22:30 - 23:45

RINA SAWAYAMA                            21:00 - 22:00

MÅNESKIN                                       19:30 - 20:30

TBA                                                   18:00 - 19:00

SHAME                                       16:30 - 17:30

THE MURDER CAPITAL                15:15 - 16:00

WORKING MEN'S CLUB                14:00 - 14:45

WUNDERHORSE                            12:45 - 13:30

THE LAST DINNER PARTY                11:30 - 12:15

Sunday 

PHOENIX    21:30 - 22:45

CAROLINE POLACHEK 20:00 - 21:00

EDITORS    18:30 - 19:30

SLOWDIVE    17:00 - 18:00

CAT BURNS    15:30 - 16:30

THE BIG MOON    14:00 - 15:00

CMAT                            12:30 - 13:30

THE LOVE BUZZ    11:15 - 12:00

The Park Stage

Friday

FEVER RAY    23:00 - 00:15

SPARKS    21:15 - 22:15

SHYGIRL    19:45 - 20:45

THE COMET IS COMING    18:15 - 19:15

UNKNOWN MORTAL ORCHESTRA    16:45 - 17:45

BILLY NOMATES    15:15 - 16:15

LOS BITCHOS    14:00 - 14:45

ALABASTER DEPLUME 12:45 - 13:30

ADWAITH                  11:30 - 12:10

Saturday 

FATBOY SLIM     23:00 - 00:15

LEFTFIELD    21:15 - 22:15

TBA                19:45 - 20:45

TINARIWEN    18:15 - 19:15

OBONGJAYAR 16:45 - 17:45

JOCKSTRAP    15:15 - 16:15

FLOHIO    14:00 - 14:45

JAMES ELLIS FORD    12:45 - 13:30

MAX RICHTER 11:10 - 12:10

Sunday

ALT-J    21:15 - 22:30

THUNDERCAT    19:45 - 20:45

ALISON GOLDFRAPP    18:15 - 19:15

VIAGRA BOYS    16:30 - 17:30

WEYES BLOOD    15:15 - 16:00

CHARLOTTE ADIGERY & BOLIS PUPUL    14:00 - 14:45

GWENNO    12:45 - 13:30

JOHN FRANCIS FLYNN    11:30 - 12:15

Fans can head to the Glastonbury Festival website to see the full schedule for 2023. 

