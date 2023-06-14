Apple TV+ show Silo's future revealed – has it been renewed?

Apple TV+'s new show Silo has been a big success with viewers and critics alike, but will the claustrophobic drama be back for a second season? The streaming platform has revealed the show's future, and we think fans will be pleased!

It has been confirmed that the show, based on Hugh Howey’s New York Times bestselling trilogy of dystopian novels, has indeed been renewed for a second season – just before the show's finale is set to air on Friday. Critics have described the show as "riveting and equally star-studded", as it follows a mechanic named Juliette who lives with the last of humanity in an underground silo.

Speaking about renewal, head of programming Matt Cherniss said: "It has been enormously fulfilling to see the engrossing, atmospheric and beautifully crafted sci-fi epic ‘Silo’ quickly become Apple’s number one drama series. As audiences around the world have become gripped by the mysteries and conspiracies buried within this fascinating subterranean world, viewership only continues to climb, and we are so excited for more secrets of the silo to be revealed in season two."

Silo is being renewed for season 2

Screenwriter Graham Yost added: "We cannot wait for audiences around the world to immerse themselves in the epic world we have created to bring Hugh Howey’s novels to life. Apple has believed in our vision from day one and it’s an honor to have the opportunity to dig deeper into this story and peel back the layers to our characters in the Silo."

The finale will see Juliette, played by Dune star Rebecca Ferguson, see her family's past differently as she finally gains access to the silo's biggest secrets. Are you excited? We are!

© Apple TV+ Rebecca Ferguson stars in the hit show Silo

So what is Silo about? The story follows "the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside".

It continues: "However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will."

© Apple TV+ Silo is coming back for more episodes

Fans were full of praise for the new series, with one person writing: "It’s amazing how #Silo evolves from episode to episode. Starting out as a dystopian sci-fi, turned into a conspiracy story, to a murder-mystery & now it’s a straight up political cop drama. It’s adding layers to its story each episode without becoming overwhelming." Another person added: " I love Juliette’s character in #Silo , she is the perfect combination of brilliant and badass. The show is wildly captivating."

A third person added: "Been catching up on #Silo (Apple TV+), very good stuff! Excellent pace, natural exposition, smart mysteries, great cast... also doesn't feel super sci-fi or grimdark (which I thought it might be)."