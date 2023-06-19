Virgin River star stuns fans with dramatic hair transformation ahead of season 5 release

The new season is reportedly expected to arrive in September

Virgin River star Lauren Hammersley has wowed fans with a dramatic hair transformation – and it looks incredible!

The actress, who plays Charmaine in the popular Netflix series, debuted her vibrant new look on Instagram in a selfie that showed the star rocking pink-hued locks.

© Instagram Lauren debuted her new look on Instagram

Fans were quick to praise Lauren's hairstyle in the comments section, with one person writing: "Pink hair, don't care! LOVE IT!" while another added: "Love the hair!! And hat. You look spectacular!"

A third follower commented: "Oh wow! That's a great look!"

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Lauren plays Charmaine on the show

Lauren's major hair change comes ahead of the season five premiere of Virgin River. While Netflix has yet to confirm a release date, it has been reported that the new episodes will arrive in September.

MORE: Virgin River star Martin Henderson confuses fans with surprising revelation about personal life

MORE: Five questions we need answers to in Virgin River season five

While fans will be glad to get their hands on the highly-anticipated new season, they may have to wait a little longer for the release of series six.

Actress Annette O'Toole, who plays Hope in the series, revealed that production has halted on the new season due to the writers' strike.

© Netflix Annette revealed that production on season six has been halted

Taking to Instagram back in May, Annette posted a beautiful snap of blooming roses, writing in the caption: "Some roses to celebrate the good news: #VirginRiver season 5 will air in the fall and we're going to film season 6 as soon as the strike is settled. #WGAStrong!"

Considering some industry insiders are betting that the strike won't end until the fall, it's possible that filming won't commence until then.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Martin Henderson and Alexandra Breckenridge have showed their support for the writers' strike

While, of course, the cast will be eager to get back to work on the beloved drama, they have been vocal in their support for the important strike.

Martin Henderson, who stars as leading man Jack Sheridan, called on his Instagram followers to support the strike in a video post shared in May.

The 48-year-old, who was joined by Annette on the picket lines outside Netflix's Los Angeles office, told his fans: "So all you people out there, fans of Netflix shows like Virgin River, if you want to see more support the writers! They deserve it!" Watch the video below.

WATCH: Martin Henderson issues plea to Virgin River fans as he reunites with co-star

Alexandra Breckenridge, who stars as Mel Monroe, was quick to show her support for the cause and reposted her co-star's video on Instagram Stories, along with the caption: "Amazing".

Why are the writers on strike?

Hollywood movie and television writers went on strike on Tuesday 2 May, bringing many productions to a halt and ending 15 years of labor peace in the industry.

The writers of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) are in disagreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents major studios such as Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney.

© Photo: Netflix The new season will air in the fall

The writers are demanding a pay increase and a stable pay structure, as well as assurances that artificial intelligence won't be used in scriptwriting.

The WGA called on their members to strike after failing to reach a new contract deal with the studios before the writers' current deal expired on Monday 1 May.