Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie mark 'important' first in TV careers during heated debate with co-stars

Today Show stars Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie marked an "important" first in their TV careers on Tuesday.

The hosting duo were discussing the 'great thermostat debate' with their co-hosts Craig Melvin, Carson Daly and Jenna Bush Hager when Hoda shared the revelation.

A debate between the co-hosts was sparked by Jenna's report on the subject, which found that women are losing the thermostat war in their work offices during the summer and are subsequently less productive.

A lively debate ensued, with the male stars favoring a cooler studio while the women expressed a preference for a warmer temperature. This led to Hoda pointing out an important first in her and Savannah's TV careers, explaining that as two female anchors, they are able to control the temperature in the studio for the first time. Watch the moment in the clip below.

"We're just going to say something very important," Hoda began. "This is very, very important. Savannah and I have gone our whole entire careers sitting next to men with suits on, our teeth have been chattering."

Carson interjected: "Why is it our fault?" before Hoda continued: "Wait, wait, wait. This is the first moment in our careers where we have been able to be the choosers! We decided."

Craig was quick to defend the need for lower temperatures, adding: "All I've ever said about the studio temperature is, we've got 25 people working in the studio. These guys are in and out all the time."

Before he could finish his point, Jenna interjected: "Maybe we need to hire some more women!" prompting applause from her fellow female co-hosts.

Craig swiftly agreed: "No question! No question!"

Savannah and Hoda have hosted the morning news show since 2017, and have made no secret of their close off-screen relationship.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Savannah explained how grateful she is to be working alongside Hoda every day. "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that," she said. "I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda has previously spoken about how the co-anchors can relate to each other and support one another when they are feeling guilty about managing their work-life balance.

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," Hoda told Good Housekeeping last year. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking? Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."