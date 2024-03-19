Hoda Kotb misses Today show as co-host Craig Melvin explains why

Today host Craig Melvin has confirmed the reason behind Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's absence from the show.

While Hoda has been away from the program since Monday, Savannah has been off since Friday last week.

© NBC Savannah and Hoda are currently taking time off for spring break

Craig filled in for the duo on Tuesday and was joined by Laura Jarrett, who usually co-anchors the show on Saturdays.

"Welcome to Today," said Craig, before explaining that Savannah and Hoda are taking a well-deserved break with their families. "Happy to have you with us this morning. Also happy to have Laura Jarrett filling in while Savannah and Hoda enjoy spring vacation with their families."

© NBC Craig Melvin and Laura Jarrett filled in for the main hosts

While Craig didn't reveal Hoda and Savannah's holiday plans, we do know that the former is currently sunning it up on a beach vacation.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Hoda made her fans jealous with a photo from her idyllic getaway, showing the sun setting on the ocean.

In the comments section, fans wished the star a peaceful break, with one person writing: "Spring break at the beach with your girls. Enjoy!" while another added: "So that's where you are! Tiny bit jelly! Enjoy."

Hoda will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her two daughters, Hope, four, and Haley, seven, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.

While Savannah hasn't revealed what she's been getting up to during her time off, she recently celebrated her tenth wedding anniversary with her husband, Michael Feldman, with whom she shares two children: a daughter named Vale, nine, and a son named Charley, seven.

© Instagram Hoda will no doubt be enjoying some quality time with her daughters Hope and Haley

Sharing a series of snaps, including one of the couple beaming while walking down the aisle together in 2014, Savannah penned in the caption: "This was us - ten years ago today! And this is us now. I love you now and forever @feldmike."

The spring break will no doubt come as a well-deserved break for Savannah, who's been busy promoting her new book, Mostly What God Does, over the past few weeks.

© @savannahguthrie Instagram Savannah posted this adorable snap in celebration of ten years of marriage

In an episode of Today that aired last month, the journalist opened up about the inspiration behind the book, which is a spiritual reflection on her connection with God through a collection of essays.

"During one of the hardest times of my life, I was really, really struggling and I felt so alone and kind of forgotten. I remember one day I sitting on my bed crying and saying, 'Rescue me God, rescue me' and I remember hearing, deep inside me, 'I am rescuing you,'" said Savannah, recalling a time in her life when she was struggling.

Tearing up, she continued: "It actually took me years to understand what I think God was really saying. What I think he was saying was in these hard times, this pain, this is your path, so you won't stay here forever. As hard as it is, this is the way out, this is my rescue." See what Savannah had to say in the video below.