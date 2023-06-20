Trevor Noah to make big comeback after leaving The Daily Show – and you won't believe where he's going

Trevor Noah is making a move across mediums, going from TV to audio, thanks to his latest partnership with Spotify in the wake of his talk show departure.

The TV personality, 39, will be releasing a weekly podcast with the streaming platform, which was revealed during a conversation at Cannes Lions in France.

According to Spotify, the yet untitled series will "blend his signature humor and razor-sharp wit with his global perspective to deliver a unique take on the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment."

It will feature the South African comedian in conversation with "some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world."

Julia McNamara, Spotify's VP and Head of Global Podcast Studios, said in a statement: "Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world's most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world.

Speaking with Variety, Trevor said: "I've always been somebody who enjoys trying new things and exploring different ways to express what I do.

"I think this is going to be a really exciting opportunity to create a little more of what I've always created – and a lot more of what I haven't created before."

He described the upcoming weekly series and the kinds of conversations and guests he intends to have, adding: "We'll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world's most fascinating people.

"We'll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode."

The news comes just months after Trevor shared that he'd be leaving The Daily Show after seven years, becoming a household name when he took over from Jon Stewart in 2015.

"It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he said in a video statement in September.

"I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we've gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after seven years, my time is up."

He added that he "never dreamed' that the last seven years would turn out the way they have, and hinted that he was looking to return to stand up comedy. "I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this," he said.

"I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys."

He continued: "I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there's another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."

His last show aired on December 8, although a new permanent host has not been chosen yet, with Wanda Sykes, Leslie Jones, Chelsea Handler, Hasan Minhaj, and more stepping in as celebrity guest hosts.