Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show after seven years

Trevor Noah has announced he is leaving The Daily Show after seven years. In a video statement shared on social media, the comedian and news anchor said his "time is up" on the satirical Comedy Central news program.

"It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected," Trevor said of his experience hosting the show. "I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up."

Trevor took over from Jon Stewart in 2015 and was a relative unknown to US audiences. He added that he "never dreamed' that the last seven years would turn out the way they have, and hinted that he was looking to return to stand up comedy.

"I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this," he said.

"I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys."

He continued: "I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows."

The decision comes after he was spotted kissing pop star Dua Lipa on a rumored date.

Trevor, 38, and Dua, 27, were photographed enjoying dinner at a Jamaican restaurant in New York's East Village before they left and were seen kissing as they parted ways after the date night.