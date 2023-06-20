Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's famous son starred in Black Mirror – did you spot him?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn’s son had a starring role on Black Mirror - but did you spot him? The hit dystopian show is an anthology series where every episode depicts a (sometimes) disturbing situation - and Wyatt Russell’s episode is perhaps the most chilling of all. Find out more…

The actor, 36, has starred in several brilliant projects, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Overlord and Lodge 49. However, he was perhaps most memorable in Charlie Brooker’s dystopian Netflix show, where he played Cooper Redfield in the episode Playtest.

The episode, which mostly stars Wyatt on his own, follows a young man who is traveling after the death of his father, consistently ignoring calls from his mother. Low on funds, agrees to test out new virtual reality software for a horror game which links up with your mind to create your most terrifying scenarios. We won’t give any spoilers away here, but Wyatt certainly got one of the darker ones!

Chatting about the role, he told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was a fan of the show before I had anything to do with it. A year before, I was in Atlanta doing a movie and started watching it and loved it. Then out of the blue, I got a call saying they wanted to meet me for the new season, which I didn’t even know they were doing. I was like, 'Hell yeah.'

© Laurie Sparham/Netflix Black Mirror's episode Playtest stars Wyatt as Cooper

"I spoke with Dan [Trachtenberg] on Skype for a couple of hours. He’s big into genre and video games. I’m not such a big video game guy, but I love genre movies and that world. We had one meeting and he liked it."

Speaking about following in his mom and dad’s footsteps as an actor, Wyatt who was a professional hockey player before turning to acting in his 20s, said: "My parents are actors and never brought work home. I didn't even know what they did until I was about ten years old. We never talked about it."

© Steve Granitz Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell arrives at the Goldie Hawn Hosts Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids

He added to the New York Post: "How people react to you is not how people react to your parents. [My family background] helped, of course, because my parents are good people — but it didn't help me to think about what they would have done...They're not in my shoes and I'm not in theirs."

The star has been twice-married, and shares a baby son, Buddy, with his wife, actress Meredith Hagner. As the half-brother to Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, little Buddy is the latest of Goldie’s seven grandchildren!