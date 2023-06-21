How to shop Lorraine Kelly’s amazing pink lobster print dress

Lorraine’s silky midi is from Never Fully Dressed

Lorraine Kelly wowed viewers in a silky pink lobster print dress on Wednesday. The 63-year-old TV presenter stepped out to host her show in the Lobster May midi by Never Fully Dressed and we instantly added to basket.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Todays dress @neverfullydressed Shoes - @officeshoes thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist #pink #lobsters."

Lorraine looked gorgeous in Never Fully Dressed's Lobster May midi

The playful printed dress comes in the brand’s signature pink and red colour clash in an elegant, body-sculpting cut. It features softly pleated cups, short puff sleeves and a reversible fit. Retailing for £89, it’s available to shop in sizes 6-24.

Lorraine looked gorgeous, accessorising with a pair of barely-there nude strappy sandals from Office, delicate silver jewellery and her hair styled in an up-do.

Fans were loving her look, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning" while another said: "Great dress and fab colour on you."

If you’re equally obsessed but prefer a long-sleeve style, ASOS stocks Never Fully Dressed and has a dress in the same print but a slightly more modest cut. It features a flattering midaxi length, wrap front and tie waist.

Lorraine isn’t afraid to wear a bold colour, channelling the ongoing Barbiecore trend in several hot pink pieces over the last few days. She also looked stunning in a statement bright orange shirt dress last week.

