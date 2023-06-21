How to shop Lorraine Kelly’s amazing pink lobster print dress

Lorraine Kelly wowed viewers in a silky pink lobster print dress on Wednesday. The 63-year-old TV presenter stepped out to host her show in the Lobster May midi by Never Fully Dressed and we instantly added to basket.
Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Todays dress @neverfullydressed Shoes - @officeshoes thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist #pink #lobsters."
Lorraine looked gorgeous in Never Fully Dressed's Lobster May midi
The playful printed dress comes in the brand’s signature pink and red colour clash in an elegant, body-sculpting cut. It features softly pleated cups, short puff sleeves and a reversible fit. Retailing for £89, it’s available to shop in sizes 6-24.
Lorraine looked gorgeous, accessorising with a pair of barely-there nude strappy sandals from Office, delicate silver jewellery and her hair styled in an up-do.
Fans were loving her look, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning" while another said: "Great dress and fab colour on you."
If you’re equally obsessed but prefer a long-sleeve style, ASOS stocks Never Fully Dressed and has a dress in the same print but a slightly more modest cut. It features a flattering midaxi length, wrap front and tie waist.
Lorraine isn’t afraid to wear a bold colour, channelling the ongoing Barbiecore trend in several hot pink pieces over the last few days. She also looked stunning in a statement bright orange shirt dress last week.
Get the look with our favourite pink dresses this summer…
M&S Linen Blend Pink Midi Dress
Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink linen dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, we'd recommend racing to checkout if you want to wear it this summer.
Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress
Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail.
ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress
This hot pink ASOS wrap dress is so flattering.
River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress
River Island's flirty hot pink mini dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece this summer.
Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress
For a daytime dress, we love Boden's linen maxi. Ideal for holidays.
Zara Long Pleated Pink Dress
How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara?
Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress
For an easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango.
Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress
New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit.
Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress
Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation.
Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress
Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric.
& Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress
& Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline.