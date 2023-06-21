Skip to main contentSkip to footer
How to shop Lorraine Kelly’s amazing pink lobster print dress
 Lorraine’s silky midi is from Never Fully Dressed

Lorraine Kelly
Hollie Brotherton
Hollie BrothertonLifestyle & Commerce Senior Writer

Lorraine Kelly wowed viewers in a silky pink lobster print dress on Wednesday. The 63-year-old TV presenter stepped out to host her show in the Lobster May midi by Never Fully Dressed and we instantly added to basket.

Sharing the look to Instagram, she wrote: "Todays dress @neverfullydressed Shoes - @officeshoes thanks @helenhandmakeup @corrinekaenzigstylist #pink #lobsters."

Lorraine Kelly pink lobster dress
Lorraine looked gorgeous in Never Fully Dressed's Lobster May midi

The playful printed dress comes in the brand’s signature pink and red colour clash in an elegant, body-sculpting cut. It features softly pleated cups, short puff sleeves and a reversible fit. Retailing for £89, it’s available to shop in sizes 6-24.

Lorraine looked gorgeous, accessorising with a pair of barely-there nude strappy sandals from Office, delicate silver jewellery and her hair styled in an up-do.

Fans were loving her look, with one writing: "Absolutely stunning" while another said: "Great dress and fab colour on you."

If you’re equally obsessed but prefer a long-sleeve style, ASOS stocks Never Fully Dressed and has a dress in the same print but a slightly more modest cut. It features a flattering midaxi length, wrap front and tie waist.

Lorraine isn’t afraid to wear a bold colour, channelling the ongoing Barbiecore trend in several hot pink pieces over the last few days. She also looked stunning in a statement bright orange shirt dress last week.

Get the look with our favourite pink dresses this summer…

  • M&S pink dress

    M&S Linen Blend Pink Midi Dress

    Inject some colour into your summer wardrobe with this vibrant pink linen dress. One of Marks & Spencer's most in-demand styles right now, we'd recommend racing to checkout if you want to wear it this summer.

  • Nobody's Child pink dress

    Nobody's Child Aubery Pink Midi Dress

    Nobody's Child's stunning hot pink midi dress features a one shoulder design and playful cut-out waist detail.

  • ASOS hot pink dress

    ASOS DESIGN Pink Satin Wrap Dress

    This hot pink ASOS wrap dress is so flattering.

  • River Island hot pink dress

    River Island Hot Pink Halterneck Dress

    River Island's flirty hot pink mini dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go piece this summer.

  • Boden hot pink dress

    Boden Kaftan Pink Maxi Dress

    For a daytime dress, we love Boden's linen maxi. Ideal for holidays.

  • Zara pink dress

    Zara Long Pleated Pink Dress

    How gorgeous is this hot pink ruffle dress from Zara?

  • Mango pink dress

    Mango Pink Linen Wrap Dress

    For an easy to wear mini dress that still makes a statement, head to Mango.

  • New Look pink dress

    Cutie London Pink Maxi Dress

    New Look's hot pink maxi can double up as an everyday summer dress and a wedding guest outfit.

  • Reformation hot pink dress

    Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress

    Cut from 100% silk with a fitted bodice and sultry spaghetti straps, we're obsessed with this pink midi dress from Reformation.

  • Cult Gaia pink dress

    Cult Gaia Elfreda Cut-Out Pink Midi Dress

    Cult Gaia's cut-out dresses are iconic. Draped to hug your figure, this midi has a twisted bodice and is cut from a ribbed knitted fabric.

  • & Other Stories pink dress

    & Other Stories Ruffle Strappy Mini Dress

    & Other Stories linen mini dress featuring a fitted bodice, spaghetti straps and a ruffled hemline. 

