Lorraine Kelly reacts to 'bizarre' Prince Harry comments in latest interview The journalist discussed the Duke's live-streamed interview on her show

Lorraine Kelly has reacted to Prince Harry's claim that the British Army tends to recruit from 'broken homes', branding the statement as "strange" and "bizarre".

The 63-year-old journalist was joined by the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor Russell Myers on Monday morning to discuss the Duke of Sussex's latest interview. See what the broadcaster said in the video below.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reacts to 'bizarre' Prince Harry comments in latest interview

In a ticketed live-streamed interview, which took place on Saturday 4 March, the royal sat down with trauma expert and author Dr. Gabor Maté to promote his memoir Spare.

During the event, which was hosted by Penguin Random House, Prince Harry opened up about his childhood and the impact of his mother, Princess Diana's death.

The Duke, who served in the Army for ten years, said he was a "fantastic candidate for the military", adding: "I don’t know how it is around the rest of the world but certainly in the UK we tend to recruit from broken homes – you know, individuals who are ready for it."

Lorraine discussed Prince Harry's latest interview on Monday's show

Reacting to the statement on Monday's edition of her show, Lorraine said: "I don't know if the army did that, necessarily. I think they would have anybody who wanted to [join]. That's a strange thing to say."

She went on to add: "I'm not sure the army would be very happy about that right now, if that's what he's saying. It's just bizarre."

The Duke's latest interview comes amid the news that he and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have been invited to attend King Charles' Coronation on 6 May.

While initially there was speculation over whether the couple would be present at the event, the royal editor of The Sunday Times, Roya Nikkhah, has confirmed the news.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed their coronation invitation

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said: "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

