Lorraine Kelly reveals 'terrible' health woe at 63

During Thursday's episode of her show, Lorraine Kelly shared that for the first time in her life, she's been struck with a new health woe.

Talking to Dr. Amir in the health segment, Lorraine revealed: "I never get hay fever, but this year it's been terrible," before the resident doctor gave her advice to combat the condition, such as applying Vaseline around the nostrils to prevent pollen entering the body, and keeping your windows closed to stop it getting into your house.

Lorraine isn't the only ITV star to suffer the effects of pollen. This Morning presenter Rylan Clark regularly bemoans his hay fever symptoms, while Holly Willoughby said her allergies were triggered by hay during a This Morning show in 2018.

Fellow This Morning presenter Alison Hammond also struggles with hay fever, admitting during a show in 2022 that she had initially mistaken her hay fever symptoms for Covid, prompting her co-star Dermot O'Leary to worry about her health.

Each year it seems that more stars are struck with hay fever, with Lorraine not the only person to suffer the symptoms for the first time in adulthood.

Last year David Beckham revealed that Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper all suffer with their allergies every year, and the condition had hit him for the first time.

Speaking to GQ, David spoke about his hay fever, explaining: "The kids and my wife get it every year but this is the first time I've struggled with it." David was reportedly sniffling and looking red around the eyes during the interview.

The former athlete spoke about his eyes streaming earlier in the month while on a dog walk, but ever resourceful, the father-of-four has a homegrown remedy.

"I'm making my own honey, which they say is one way of reducing the symptoms," he explained.

Honey isn't the only remedy that reportedly works for hay fever. Another treatment Lorraine and her fellow celebs could try is acupuncture.

Marmapuncture, a specific type of acupuncture that uses fewer needles, is particularly beneficial for those with hay fever.

The procedure helps with hay fever because your reaction to pollen is an immune response - it’s your body’s way of dealing with an irritant. Acupuncture helps balance the body’s energy system and immune response.

