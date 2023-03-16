Lorraine Kelly appeals to viewers for help amid health problem The Scottish star took to Twitter before going on-air

Lorraine Kelly appealed to her fans for help on Thursday morning shortly before going on-air on her ITV show.

The journalist, 63, took to Twitter after losing her voice, asking her followers for remedy suggestions. "HELP!" she wrote. "I've lost my voice - any cures that have worked for you (and yes - well aware some might say me not able to talk can only be a blessing)."

Fans were quick to share their sympathy in the comments section, with many sending well wishes. One person wrote: "No. Love your voice. Hope it's back soon," while another suggested she sip on warm water with lemon and honey, adding: "Hope you get something to work."

Following her Twitter post, the star went on to make an appearance on Good Morning Britain from the Lorraine studio, teasing what was to come in her upcoming show.

Lorraine was joined by Dr Hilary Jones, who sat opposite her while the Scottish star held up a sign that read: "I've lost my voice. Hilary can you take over?"

Kate Garraway, who was hosting GMB alongside Ben Shephard, asked: "Hilary are you there?"

The camera cut to the doctor as he said: "I am. And while we help Lorraine get her voice back I can tell you what she's got coming up," before going on to reveal the schedule for Thursday's show.

Lorraine's health admission comes just weeks after she was praised by fans for hitting back at criticism over her hairstyle.

The mum-of-one responded to a Twitter comment about her appearance that read: "I really think Lorraine needs a makeover, hair is awful. I’m surprised no one has mentioned this time for a short cut Lorraine."

Lorraine lost her voice on Thursday morning

Replying to the tweet, Lorraine quipped: "Well good morning Cathy - only problem - when I have short hair I look like Wilson from 'Castaway' (if you know you know)."

Fans were quick to show their support in the comments section, with one person writing: "Why are some people so rude and judgemental? What does anyone get out of making nasty, hurtful remarks, I just don’t get it! You look fabulous Lorraine," while another added: "Wow. Nasty person. You look fab."

