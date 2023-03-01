Lorraine Kelly inundated with support after hitting back at viewer criticism over appearance The ITV star responded to a Twitter comment

Lorraine Kelly has been inundated with supportive messages from fans after hitting back at a viewer who criticised her hairstyle.

The ITV star, 63, responded to a Twitter comment about her appearance that read: "I really think Lorraine needs a makeover, hair is awful. I’m surprised no one has mentioned this time for a short cut Lorraine."

Replying to the tweet on Wednesday morning, Lorraine quipped: "Well good morning Cathy - only problem - when I have short hair I look like Wilson from 'Castaway' (if you know you know)."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly casts doubt on Prince Harry’s coronation plans

Fans quickly took to the comments section to show their support for the journalist, with one person writing: "Why are some people so rude and judgemental? What does anyone get out of making nasty, hurtful remarks, I just don’t get it! You look fabulous Lorraine," while another added: "Wow. Nasty person. You look fab."

Well good morning Cathy - only problem - when I have short hair I look like Wilson from “Castaway “ (if you know you know) https://t.co/TsCJQWLpVO — Lorraine (@reallorraine) March 1, 2023

Lorraine hit back at a viewer who criticised her appearance

A third person commented: "Wow... how rude. Your hair looks lovely," while another agreed, adding: "I always think you look lovely."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's comments on Prince Harry's fight with Prince William has people talking

Lorraine's tweet comes just a day after she spoke about Prince Harry's latest project on her programme, saying she'd "had enough".

Lorraine was inundated with support from fans on Twitter

The mum-of-one was chatting to the Daily Mirror's Royal Editor, Russell Myers, about the Duke of Sussex's upcoming appearance at a book event for his memoir Spare.

After Russell explained that fans can buy a ticket and tune into the live event, Lorraine replied: "I think I've had enough thanks. For me, anyway." Watch the moment here:

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly says she's 'had enough' as she discusses Prince Harry's latest project

Loading the player...

Lorraine, who recently opened up about her mum's health condition, went on to discuss Prince Harry's attendance at King Charles' coronation, which is still uncertain.

"He should be there, he absolutely should be there," said Lorraine. "He and his whole family should absolutely be there and you would like to think they would be able to build bridges, I'm not sure though."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.