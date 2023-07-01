Today's Jenna Bush Hager shocks Hoda Kotb with family vacation anecdote

The Today with Hoda and Jenna stars lost it live on air over an hilarious story

Jenna Bush Hager shocked her 4th hour co-star Hoda Kotb when she told an hilarious anecdote about a Bush family vacation on their show. The Hoda and Jenna star was recounting a story about her mom Laura, her sister Barbara and her going for a girls trip in the late 80s when her friend was caught off guard by just how funny the tale got.

Collapsing into giggles live on air, Hoda couldn't contain her amusement as Jenna explained how the three women had once broken a bed which they shared on a trip to Atlanta. "I have this distinct memory," Jenna began her story, which you can watch in full below.

"Sounds like a memorable trip to say the least," the show's Instagram team captioned the moment, and fans agreed. "Jenna has the best stories," one person wrote, while another added: "Loved hearing this story! You painted a great picture. We were howling!"

The 41-year-old's daytime show was interrupted earlier this week when fellow Today anchor Savannah Guthrie had to make a breaking news announcement. "Hi everyone, good morning, coming to you live with breaking news," the news host said after she disrupted the planned broadcast.

She then went on to share the news that the Supreme Court's conservative majority had struck down the long-time college admissions affirmative action policy, with a landmark 6-3 vote. The 51-year-old daytime TV host is also a former attorney with a law degree from Georgetown Law, which allowed her to investigate in effective detail the 237-page opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Savannah said the Chief Justice's words were "scathing," before she gave way to President Joe Biden's address on the matter from the White House. "The court has effectively ended affirmative action in college admissions, and I strongly, strongly disagree with the court's decision," President Biden declared in his address to the nation.

Jenna was involved in a very different shake-up related story earlier in June, when again she shocked her co-star Hoda Kotb and their fans with an admission which she made about her parenting. Speaking on the topic of protecting her children, Mila, ten, Poppy, seven, and Hal, three, from the dangers of developing a negative body image, Jenna admitted to not owning a scale for weighing herself in her Connecticut home.

"I don't own a scale. [The kids] have never seen [one]," Jenna said, elaborating: "I don't want to be beholden to some number on a machine that makes me feel bad." Hoda responded thoughtfully, saying: "That's interesting."

Explaining how her oldest daughter Mila had come across a scale when the family were visiting a friend's house, she continued: "Mila was like, 'What is that?' Because I don't own a scale." Thankfully, Mila reacted to the everyday household item with curiosity but didn't seem to be affected by it in a negative way.

"She started weighing everything," Jenna laughed, before adding: "She weighed the cat – the cat weighs 14 pounds, no, seven, a lot of it is fur, who cares… but it's so interesting."