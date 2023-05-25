The reason Today's Jenna Bush Hager felt 'shamed' by her daughter Mila divides fans

Jenna Bush Hager has shared with viewers of the Today Show what her latest parent faux-pas is, and fans are unsure whether to side with her or with her ten-year-old daughter Mila.

During the Wednesday episode of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, the longtime host opened up to co-host Hoda Kotb about getting called out and "shamed" by her eldest daughter over a parenting decision the tween did not "appreciate."

Jenna has three kids with her husband Henry Hager, who she met in 2004 when he was working for George W. Bush's reelection campaign, and married in 2008. Mila is the eldest, followed by Poppy, seven, and Hal, three.

Speaking on-air, she teased: "I learned something last night…" before revealing: "I was putting Mila to bed and she said, 'I Have to talk to you about something.'"

According to her mom, Mila then told her: "I know that you threw out my mirror that I made at camp, and I saw it in the trash can, and I don't appreciate it. I talked to Poppy yesterday at breakfast, and she doesn't appreciate that you throw out our art. So stop."

Mila then elaborated: "Now, if you see a piece of paper and it has a scribble on it, you can throw it out. But the things that are precious to Poppy and me, you're hurting our feelings."

© Getty Jenna's eldest daughter, Mila, is ten years old

Hoda sympathized with the mom-of-three, telling her: "It's hard to figure out where to store everything," after which Jenna exclaimed: "There's too much stuff!"

She explained: "Sometimes when my life is out of control, throwing away my kids' stuff feels really good…" before admitting: "My own child shamed me and I feel guilty about it."

© Instagram Mila, Poppy, and Hal hugging while on vacation

Jenna sparked both sympathy and divide alike from fans on social media, who weighed in on their own approach when it comes to preserving or throwing away their kids' arts and crafts.

"Get a storage tote and put their stuff in it and then when they move out of the house, be sure to give them that storage tote that they won't have room for it. Seriously, my adult daughters loved what I saved for them," one fan suggested, as others said: "Take pictures of it all then make a photo book. You have all the memories without all the bulk of several art projects," and: "These little things seem trivial to adults but to a kid they may feel like you don't think their art is any good. Jenna, pack all those art projects up in a box until she's 15-20 yrs old."

© Instagram Jenna and her husband have been married for 15 years

Others also lauded Mila for at least knowing how to express her feelings with her mom, writing: "Good for her using her feelings words and communicating to you," and: "I love that Mila stood up for herself and Poppy!" as well as: "Good job mama for teaching your kids to share their feelings appropriately and giving them a safe space to do so."

The Hager-Bush bunch live in Connecticut, where they recently moved to a house after living several years in a New York City apartment.

