Death in Paradise fans concerned for Neville after Ralf Little’s new post: 'What have you done now?'

Death in Paradise fans have taken to Instagram to share their concern about what is going to happen to Ralf Little’s character DI Neville Parker after the star shared a very interesting Instagram video.

In the clip, the actor is having some fun with a member of the crew who had opened a packet of crisps upside-down, but it was Ralf’s location that had fans asking questions. The star was filming within the show’s jail set, leading viewers to wonder whether poor Neville would find himself in prison yet again in season 13.

WATCH: Ralf Little in prison again in funny BTS clip

One person wrote: "Why are you in the cell please?" While another added: "You’re in jail again?? I got so confused watching an old DIP yesterday and you were playing someone else, I had to rewind to check I wasn’t going mad!" A third person added: "What have you done now?"

© Photo: BBC Ralf's character has been unlucky in love

While Ralf hasn’t replied to any of the questions just yet, one fan suggested that it could be an old clip from when they filmed season 12’s dramatic storyline, writing: "Maybe it's a BTS from last season when Neville was accused of murder? At least I hope so!"

In season 12, Neville was arrested and charged with murder, despite being innocent of the crime, after being set up by his girlfriend, Sophie, who was out for revenge. However, the detective managed to solve the case and exonerate himself - but was left shaken by the experience.

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

Chatting on an Instagram Q&A about what to expect in season 13, he said: "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13."

The show is set to return for seasons 13 and 14 as well as two Christmas specials, and Ralf has confirmed that he will be back for season 13, but has yet to confirm his involvement in season 14 just yet.

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little and Shantol Jackson play DI Neville and Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise

At the time, he said: "Contracts are signed, sealed. There is another series of Death in Paradise being filmed this year and I am delighted to say that I am going back. I will be playing Neville Parker again in series 13… From a purely legal contractual point of view, until all of those things are agreed you never know. I will be back and I am delighted. I can't wait to get started. We start filming in May. Let's do this."

Speaking about his contract being renewed, he explained: "Look, cards on the table, this happens every year and it doesn't mean anything. There's nothing to read into this either way. All of those talks and negotiations - not even negotiations, we aren't at that stage yet - it's not like you get signed on like a footballer, where you get signed a five-year contract or a three-year contract or whatever."