Death in Paradise star Ralf Little talks future romance for Neville Parker in season 13

Will Neville Parker find love again after his disastrous attempts so far? Find out what Ralf Little had to say on the subject

Ralf Little is currently filming Death in Paradise season 13 - and has given some details on what we can expect from the upcoming series - particularly in regards to his character, DI Neville Parker.

Poor Neville has been very unlucky in love so far, with DI Florence Cassell not reciprocating his feelings, and his new flame Sophie turning out to be dating him in order to frame him for murder, eek!

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares huge update on upcoming series 13

Chatting on his Instagram Live Q&A, he revealed he couldn’t say reveal too much about the situation, but continued: "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13."

The star also opened up about his favourite thing to do on the show, saying: "I enjoy stunts! I’m always trying to persuade people to let me do my own stunts and they never do, because insurance is a pain… Because I’m a bit of an adrenaline junkie, I love to do it."

© Photo: BBC Ralf is returning for season 13

© Photo: BBC Ralf said filming for the Christmas special has completed

The actor also chatted about improving his French while on the island, revealing that he arranged a tutor over Zoom during lockdown and the pair would converse in French rather than have stuffy lessons. He said: "We just talked about football. It was all in French... we just had these chats that you’d have with your mate in the pub, and it was amazing because you figured out, 'Oh I don’t know how to say that, I'll say it this way.'"

© Photo: BBC Are you a fan of the show?

Ralf has previously opened up about wanting to improve his French while on the show telling HELLO! back in 2019: "I've got roughly four months [before filming season ten]. I want to get my French in order, obviously [Neville] speaks English but it would be nice to speak French on the island. So I have to work on my French, and my physique!” It looks like he managed to nail it!

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

The show is set to return for seasons 13 and 14 as well as two Christmas specials, and filming is well underway for the new episodes with the likes of Ralf, Tahj Miles, Don Warrington and Shantol Jackson returning to the show.

The show's official Instagram account sharing a snap of a clapperboard underwater alongside the caption: "We're back in Guadeloupe with a splash! Today was our first day of filming series 13 of #DeathInParadise!"