Death in Paradise season 13: everything to know about upcoming series

Death in Paradise is currently filming season 13, and this is everything that we know about the show so far

Death in Paradise is currently filming season 13, but what do we know about the return of the upcoming BBC series? From the plot to the cast to the location (just kidding, we all know about the murderous island of St Marie by now!), here’s everything to know about Death in Paradise season 13…

The cast and crew began filming the next season - and Christmas special - of the hit murder mystery show back in early May. Sharing a photo of a clapboard in a swimming pool, the show’s official Twitter account wrote: "We're back in Guadeloupe with a splash! Today was our first day of filming series 13 of #DeathInParadise!"

WATCH: Death in Paradise star Ralf Little shares huge update on upcoming series 13

Filming usually takes around six months, meaning that the stars divide their year between filming on the island and their usual lives, making it a home away from home.

Who is in Death in Paradise season 13’s cast?

Ralf Little will once again be returning as DI Neville Parker, and will be joined by Tajh Miles, who plays Marlon, Shantol Jackson, who plays Naomi, Elizabeth Bourgine, who plays Catherine, and Don Warrington, who plays Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Former show regulars including Josephine Jobert, Shyko Amos and Danny John-Jules won’t be reprising their roles as Florence, Ruby and Dwayne - not for this season, anyway!

© Denis Guyenon Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker in Death in Paradise

The show always welcomes an impressive group of guest stars who have yet to be announced, so watch this space! That being said, it has been rumoured that Oscar-winning star Hayley Mills will be making an appearance, as she recently shared a sun-soaked snap in Guadeloupe, where the show of course is filmed.

MORE: Why these Death in Paradise stars left the show

When is Ralf Little leaving Death in Paradise?

Ralf hasn’t said anything about when he will want to leave the show, and the actor has made no secret of how much he loves spending time on the island filming the hit drama. However, he has told fans that his contract is on a season-by-season basis, so he could leave after season 13, or stay for season 14 and beyond. Chatting on an Instagram Q&A, Ralf explained: "Contracts are signed, sealed. There is another series of Death in Paradise being filmed this year, and I am delighted to say that I am going back and I will be playing Neville Parker again in series 13."

© Instagram Death in Paradise is back filming season 13

Will there be any special episodes?

While the 10th anniversary of the show marked Ben Miller’s brief return as DI Richard Poole, will there be any milestone moments in season 13 that might get special treatment? In short, yes! Executive producer Tim Key told the BBC: "The response to series 12 has been incredible, so we’re delighted that we’ll be heading back to Guadeloupe for at least two more series! We’ve got an amazing and joyful Christmas special in store, and then series 13 begins with our 100th episode, so we’ve got plenty of surprises ready to celebrate that milestone."

MORE: Beyond Paradise filming locations – see where Kris Marshall and the cast filmed the show

© Denis Guyenon Josephine Jobert and Ralf Little in Death in Paradise

What will happen in Death in Paradise season 13?

Although the cast have been very tight-lipped about the plot, we expect that season 13 will feel like the aftermath of Neville’s shock after being framed for a murder by his girlfriend Sophie, who turns out to be out for revenge after he was involved in her sister’s incarceration.

© Photo: BBC Sophie turned out to be framing Neville

Speaking about Neville’s romantic life in a Q&A, Ralf said: "Obviously I can't give you any spoilers and tell you what's going on but everyone wants Neville to have a successful girlfriend, especially me, so fingers crossed it works out for him in season 13."

Will the cast appear in Beyond Paradise?

Although there is no official word on whether the Death in Paradise cast will appear in Beyond Paradise, the hit spin-off show starring Kris Marshall that has been renewed for season two, Ralf has said he is up for it!

© Photo: BBC Ralf is returning for season 13 alongside Shantol

When asked by a viewer if he’d ever do a crossover episode, he said: "Yeah, totally. I'm quite loving the fact, now that there is Beyond Paradise, there's a bit of a joke amongst us that like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that there is a Death in Paradise Cinematic Universe."