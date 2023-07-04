What is Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe’s net worth?

Daniel Radcliffe is one of the world’s most successful movie stars. Have appeared as a child star in the hit movie franchise Harry Potter, where he played the titular boy wizard, the British-born actor has gone on to appear in everything from indie flicks to theatre productions to blockbusters in a hugely successful career. So how much money has Daniel’s incredible success put in his pocket? Find out here…

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Daniel, 33, is worth $110 million (£86 million). Playing the lead role in the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel was reportedly paid $1 million for the first movie, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (Or Sorcerer’s Stone, if you live in the US), which his pay increased with each sequel. By Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the two-part finale, Daniel allegedly earned $50 million for the final two movies.

He has since starred in lead roles for hugely popular TV shows and films including Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Escape from Pretoria, Guns Akimbo, Miracle Workers, Swiss Army Man and Victor Frankenstein.

Speaking about his impressive pay packet back in 2012, Daniel told The Telegraph: "If somebody asked me, 'Did you think you deserve that money?' No, of course, I didn’t. 'But would you have taken it anyway?' Of course. I happened to have found this industry where people get paid stupid amounts of money. That’s the reality. I feel almost guilty for having done so well out of Potter."

He elaborated on his point in 2013, telling The Guardian that he wasn’t aware how much he had until he was 19. "It doesn’t matter what you do, no matter what line of work you’re in, you can never really deserve that amount of money," he said. "It just so happens I’m in an industry where those sums of money are dealt with. And I’m very lucky to be in a position where I don’t have to do a job just for the money." He added to the Belfast Telegraph that it was a "lovely freedom" not having to worry about finances.

Despite being able to do pretty much anything he wanted with his impressive net worth, the Lost City star admitted that he is "terrible" at spending money. Chatting on the Full Disclosure podcast, he said: "I don’t do a huge amount with my money. I’m not particularly extravagant. There are moments where I think, 'Man, I’m really bad at being famous.'"

Daniel has clearly had this mindset for a long time, and prior to turning 18, he told CNN that he didn’t think he would splurge his Potter earrings, saying: "I don’t plan to be one of those people who, as soon as they turn 18, suddenly buy themselves a massive sports car collection or something similar. I don’t think I’ll be particularly extravagant. The things I like buying are things that cost about ten pounds — books and CDs and DVDs.

"The only time I will spend a wad of cash in one go – and this is going to sound so nerdy – is in bookshops. I’ve gone out of bookshops with a pile of 15 to 20 books before. It’s excessive,” he said… I have this thing in bookshops where if I see this thing that there’s a good chance I may never ever see again or sounds interesting then I have to get it. So that’s a way of bleeding your money. The only slightly lavish thing that I do sometimes is that I might take all my friends out for a night out. And that’s, like, once a year. I’m refreshingly boring."