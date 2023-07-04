The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp: Inside actress and model's dating history

It's safe to say that The Idol on HBO received its fair share of criticism when it landed on screens last month. However, despite the bad press, leading actress Lily-Rose Depp, 24, has received praise for her performance as popstar Jocelyn in the series.

Lily starred opposite Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye as a pop star hellbent on making it in a cutthroat industry who has a complex and toxic relationship with her music producer, Tedros (portrayed by Tesfaye).

WATCH: Lily-Rose Depp stars alongside The Weeknd in The Idol

While Lily's experience in real life is vastly different to Jocelyn's, she's no stranger to the world of fame having grown up in a household of Hollywood heavyweights: her mother being Vanessa Paradis, and her father, Johnny Depp.

But what about her love life? The model and actress have been linked to some famous faces in the past. Find out all you need to know about her dating history below…

Is Lily-Rose Depp in a relationship?

Lily-Rose Depp is currently dating the openly queer rapper 070 Shake, also known as Dani Moon. After weeks of speculation, Lily seemingly confirmed that they were an item on her Instagram Story back in April when she posted a selfie of them posing in the mirror, and another photo of them kissing. The actress wrote alongside the snaps: "4 months with my crush," which suggests they began dating in January.

Dani Moon, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena, is a 25-year-old rapper from New Jersey. According to The Who online, the star excelled at school as a basketball star before moving into a career in music. Since then, she's gained success thanks to her signing a record deal with GOOD Music, a label set up with Kanye West, now known as Ye.

MORE: The Idol’s ending explained - and the significance of the hairbrush

MORE: The Icon star Lily-Rose Depp's 'dark' childhood health battle – all the details

Who has Lily-Rose Depp dated in the past?

Prior to her relationship with Shake, the actress was linked to various other famous faces in the public eye. There's not a huge amount of confirmed information about who she has been official with in the past, but she has been photographed getting very cozy with some big names.

Previously, Lily embarked on a romance with Timothée Chalamet after meeting on the set of Netflix's The King and was even pictured kissing on a yacht. Lily didn't speak out about the romance, but Timothée told GQ not long after they called it quits: "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Lily-Rose Depp previously dated Timothee Chalamet

"I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.' And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed." Meanwhile, Lily was also spotted getting cozy with Oscar nominee Austin Butler in 2021 but neither confirmed whether they were an actual item.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Lily-Rose was also linked to Austin Butler

From 2021 to 2022 Lily was reportedly in a relationship with rapper Yassine Stein and the pair were pictured out and about in New York City and at fashion shows together a number of times.

Lily has always been fiercely private. She told the Kelly Clarkson Show back in 2021: "The value of privacy is something that's been instilled in me from an early age.

© David M. Benett Lily-Rose also dated Yassine Stein

"Growing up in a family like I did, it was always something that was - I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself. And that’s something that I've carried on into my own career and that’s really important to me."