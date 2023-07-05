Call the Midwife fans ask same question as show reveals season 13 update

Call the Midwife announced on Tuesday that season 13 is set to welcome two new additions to Poplar and while most fans couldn't be more excited about the good news, others have taken to social media to ask the same question.

The show's official Instagram posted about the news, telling fans that fresh faces Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford, played by Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry, will be joining Nonnatus House as it embarks on its new pupil midwife-training scheme.

"Joyce Highland hails from Trinidad, and aims to become Matron of a British hospital," the caption read, alongside an image of the new recruits. "Hardworking, intelligent and deeply kind, she has a traumatic past that she cannot conceal forever.

Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford in Call the Midwife

"Rosalind Clifford is young, warm, passionate and funny. She may seem naive at times, but has an inner steeliness that will lead her to make some life-changing decisions."

Taking to the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the upcoming new episodes. One person wrote: "Welcome, Renee and Natalie! I look forward to meeting you as your new midwives on my favorite show!" while another added: "Omg. I just can't wait for this new series to start."

Rebecca Gethings, Helen George and Judy Parfitt in a first look at series 13

However, other viewers couldn't help but express their concerns for Zephryn Taitte's character, Cyril Robinson, with many asking what will happen to him now that his wife, Lucille [Leonie Elliott], is no longer in Poplar.

One fan wrote in the comments section: "Okay, I just hope that Cyril will go to Jamaica and be with Lucille. When he returned without her, it just didn't make sense. And as religious as they were, divorce or separation just didn't seem in the cards. As much as I'd mind his friendly face, I'd be happy if he left England to be with his lovely Lucille."

Leonie Elliott left the show in season 12

A second fan commented: "So what happens to Cyril? Is he just left in limbo? Will he have an ending to his story with Lucille or will they just fade away?" while a third asked: "Will Lucille return? What happen to her? Another nurse coming from the Caribbean makes it suspicious that Lucille won't return."

Lucille left England for Jamaica to recover from her nervous breakdown after suffering a devastating miscarriage.

Fans are wondering what will happen to Zephryn Taitte's character Cyrill Robinson

At the time, Leonie shared a statement addressing her departure. She wrote: "Thank you all for embracing Lucille and rocking with me on this journey, it is with a heart full of love and appreciation that I embark on pastures new.

"Having spent 6 years on a truly wonderful show, with a fantastic team I have fallen deeper and deeper in love with Lucille. I feel honoured to have represented the pioneering Windrush generation and their incredible impact on British society."

Lucille left London for Jamaica after her nervous breakdown

In the upcoming 13th season, which is set in the year 1969, fans can expect to see stories from within the Sylheti and Nigerian communities and from around the docks. The show will cover issues surrounding topics such as Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Hip Dysplasia, Tetanus, Porphyria and TB.