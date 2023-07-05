11 highest paid Netflix stars revealed – but can you guess who came out on top?

From Emily in Paris to Stranger Things, here are some of the highest paid Netflix stars

Netflix has some of the biggest shows with the biggest stars – and so it's not surprising that the stars of the streaming service's most popular projects have some excellent pay packets. So which star comes out on top, and what are some of the most impressive earnings? Find out here…

According to the team at Slingo, Lily Collins and Millie Bobby Brown are tied for their roles in Emily in Paris and Stranger Things respectively, with the pair both earning over £246,000 per episode by their shows' third seasons.

Meanwhile, Altered Carbon star Joel Kinnaman, Santa Clarita Diet actress Drew Barrymore, Maniac stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone and Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder and David Harbour all earned £287,000 per episode for their projects.

© Photo: Getty Images Drew is in the top 10 highest earners on Netflix

In third place, Connor Jessup received £330,000 per episode for his role at Tyler Locke in Locke and Key, while Anthony Mackie received £390,350 for playing Takeshi Kovacs in Altered Carbon.

So who is the highest earning Netflix star? Henry Cavill! The actor made some serious cash as Geralt of Rivia in the hit show The Witcher. In season two, the actor reportedly received over £825,000 per episode of the eight-part season.

© Netflix Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Despite making some serious money on the show, Henry bowed out of the show after three seasons, with Liam Hemsworth replacing him in the title role. Days before confirming that he would be leaving the series, he announced that he would be reprising his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe. However, he was dropped from the role after James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios and chose to take the character in a different direction.

© Netflix Anya Chalotra holding Henry Cavill's arm The Witcher season 3

Posting about the situation on Instagram, he wrote: "After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

© Susie Allnutt Henry Cavill, Joey Batey in The Witcher season 3

Potentially alluding to the situation during an Instagram Q&A session, one of the show's ex-writers, Beau DeMayo, said: "I've been on a show – namely Witcher – where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material.) It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."