The Daily Lowdown: Tributes pour in for Disney star Coco Lee after tragic death

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're discussing Beyonce fans being left heartbroken after the singer was forced to cancel one of her shows on the US leg of her tour which is due to kick off later this week. Not only that, but tributes have been pouring in for Disney star Coco Lee after the singer tragically died aged 48.

We're also discussing Miley Cyrus' continuing to enjoy huge success with her hit song, Flowers, and Taylor Swift adding more dates to her European tour – ruling out a headline slot at Glastonbury 2024 in the process.

Beyonce fans have been left heartbroken after the singer cancelled her upcoming show in Pittsburgh. The global superstar, who is due to kick off the US leg of her huge Renaissance world tour in just a couple of days, was forced to pull the show in Pittsburgh due to logistics and scheduling issues. The show was due to take place on 3 August but will now not go ahead, fans have been told they will receive a refund at the point of purchase. It comes soon after Queen Bey also had to postpone her show in Seattle, once again due to scheduling conflicts and production logistics. However, it's not all bad because those heading to the Seattle show will only have to wait an extra day to see the Crazy in Love hitmaker hit the stage. Those heading to Kansas City, however, will have to wait a little longer because that show has been moved from September 18 to October 1. Beyonce's US tour kicks off in Toronto on 8 July.

Speaking of touring, Taylor Swift has added more dates to the European leg of her Eras world tour and has subsequently ruled out an appearance at Glastonbury festival next year. Taking to social media, Taylor said she was added another date in Dublin, Ireland which will take place on the final weekend of June, ruling the Anti-Hero singer out as a potential headliner for the 2024 festival. Taylor also added more dates for shows in Liverpool, Edinburgh and London so fans now have a slightly better chance to see her take to the stage. The general sale of tickets for Taylor will start to be released in stages from 17 July.

Congratulations to Miley Cyrus who is still reigning champion with her hit song Flowers after its remained the biggest song of the year so far. The track, which features on her eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, remained at the number one spot in the UK for over ten week, and has since racked up a total of 1.2 million chart units in the UK alone since its release at the beginning of 2023. It's also the most-streamed and most-downloaded song of the year so far according to official chart data.

Keke Palmer's partner Darius Jackson has received backlash online after he criticised the actress' outfit on social media while she attended an Usher concert. Keke, who shares a six-month-old son with Darius, attended the singer's Las Vegas residency show where she was serenaded by the Yeah! Singer, but Darius was unhappy with her choice of outfit. Darius retweeted a video of Usher singing to Keke and said he wasn't a fan of her outfit, saying 'you are a mum', he then defended himself saying he has standards and morals for his family and their representation. Keke is yet to respond publicly about the comments.

And tributes have been flooding in for Disney star and singer Coco Lee after she passed away aged 48. The star, who was born in Hong Kong before moving to the US to pursue a career in entertainment, has released albums in Mandarin and English, and was also known for leading the voice of Mulan in the Mandarin version of the hit Disney movie. The singer tragically attempted to take her own life last week before she admitted to hospital and put into a coma, her family later confirmed she had passed away in a statement, describing Coco as someone who brought joy to their lives with her talent.