Outlander exclusive clip: Jamie's secret son William takes center stage

Outlander fans have been waiting for years for Jamie's secret son William Ransom to take center stage in the hit drama – and it looks like he has a major role in the new episode! In an exclusive clip, William is discussing the war with his cousin, where it is evident that he thinks very different to his father about the American Revolution.

While his cousin is miserable while standing in the street during their stay in Wilmington, William says: "Oh come now, don't be so dour cousin. We're celebrating your new posting, I'm still waiting my orders… We did not leave England to languish here in North Carolina. We left to put down this rebellion once and for all. It will be glorious," to which his cousin replies: "I do wish you'd been posted there with my William."

WATCH: William takes center stage in Outlander episode 4

Perhaps hinting at his storyline in the episode, William replies: "Soon I hope." Watch the exciting exclusive clip above!

MORE: Outlander season 7 episode 3 breakdown: wait so Jamie can actually see the future now?!

HELLO! recently chatted to Charles Vandervaart, who opened up about playing Jamie's secret son – and his strong ties to his identity as a member of the aristocracy. He explained: " I think that goes to show how strong William's identity is tied to the English hierarchy and the monarchy and how painful that'll be to realise his position in that whole structure is illegitimate. So when he finds out that Jamie is his dad, I don't think he's going to be too thrilled about that."

© Robert Wilson William in Outlander

He added to UPI: ""Obviously, he's known Jamie in the past [as a family friend], so they have a relationship that way, but I think, at this point, he's pretty clueless. He's a passionate guy, and a lot of times that manifests itself in anger and some rage. He's very emotional and I think that can sometimes be his downfall, but it is also quite a redeeming quality for him."

© Instagram William Ransom is the son of Jamie Fraser and Geneva Dunsany

This isn't the first we've seen of William, who met Brianna in episode two. Speaking about the bittersweet meeting, Sophie Skelton told Town and Country magazine: "Brianna had a sad childhood. I feel like she was pretty estranged from her mom, and she was kind of raised by Frank, and then she was on her own a lot, and didn't have a solid family to rely on. And so she's finally got that and then to find that she has a brother, I think is just a dream come true.

MORE: Outlander: Did you know Dame Maggie Smith’s son stars in hit show?

John Grey with his adopted son, William

"She also never thought she'd meet him, and managing to see William is just a beautiful moment for Bree, but also quite bittersweet because she can't just have a candid conversation with him and actually get to know her brother. But I don't think that there's too much sadness in that. I think it's more just feeling grateful that she gets to meet him at all."