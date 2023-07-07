6 must watch Idris Elba TV shows and movies

Idris Elba is at the top of his game right now with his new show, Hijack. The actor, 50, has starred in some brilliant projects over the years. So where to start? If you are looking for more Idris Elba content to watch, here are our top TV shows and movies to watch…

Luther

The show that put Idris on the map, Luther is one of the most gripping, gruesome and compelling detective shows out there. In the drama, Idris plays John Luther, a maverick detective who uses wayward techniques to catch the culprit - who is usually behind a particularly horrendous murder. Unfortunately for John’s long-suffering boss and colleagues, he is excellent at catching bad guys - but will his shady techniques catch up with him (spoiler, yes).

Hijack

Idris’ new thriller sees him play Sam, a man who is trapped on a plane with a group of hijackers. Fortunately for the passengers, he is an expert negotiator and if anyone can save them from their predicament on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London, it’s Sam. Remember to breathe through this seriously tense tale!

© Apple TV+ Have you been watching the thriller Hijack?

Turn Up Charlie

Although the show only lasted for one season, it was a good one. The synopsis reads: "Turn Up Charlie centres on the titular Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend's problem-child daughter, Gabby."

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Starring alongside Tilda Swinton, Idris plays a mythical Djinn bargaining for his freedom in this fantasy romance. Fancy learning more? The synopsis reads: "While attending a conference in Istanbul, Dr Alithea Binnie happens to encounter a djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. This presents two problems: first, she doubts that he's real, and second because she's a scholar of story and mythology, she knows all the cautionary tales of wishes gone wrong. The djinn pleads his case by telling her fantastical stories of his past. Eventually, she's beguiled and makes a wish that surprises them both."

© Lionel Hahn Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton at Cannes

Beast

This action thriller sees Idris play a single father desperately trying to protect his two daughters from a killer lion whatever the cost - and if you need a fun action thriller that will keep you gripped, this is the one for you!

Idris Elba in Beast

The Wire

In this iconic show focused on the raging war between police and drug kingpins in Baltimore, Idris plays an intelligent, ruthless gangster who hope to legitimise his success through money laundering and go into housing developments, moving away from his boss Avon Barksdale’s limited ambitions. Over the five seasons of the hit drama, Stringer is most definitely one of the most memorable characters. You didn’t have to like him, but you respected him!