Idris Elba's thrilling new series Hijack looks seriously good – here's all you need to know

If there's one thing Idris Elba does brilliantly, it's tense, high-action, gripping TV. The Luther actor is back to lead the cast of a brand-new show coming to Apple TV+ very soon and it looks like it's not one to be missed.

Hijack will land on the streaming platform at the end of the month and tells the story of a plane that is taken over by terrorists while embarking on a seven-hour flight from Dubai to London. Five people on board seek to wreak havoc among their fellow passengers with firearms and other weapons, causing Idris' Sam Nelson to step in to try and stop them.

WATCH: The official trailer for Hijack starring Idris Elba

Fans won't have to wait long to see the star of The Wire star back on the small screens. Here's all the information you need about Hijack's plot, release date, star-studded cast and more.

What is Hijack about?

As the title suggests, the show is about a plane being hijacked. According to Apple's official synopsis, the series tells the story in "real-time", as the passengers fight for their lives after their journey to London is interrupted by terrorists while "authorities on the ground scramble for answers".

© Emma McIntyre Idris Elba will lead the cast of Hijack

The synopsis continues: "Elba will star as Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers — but his high-risk strategy could be his undoing."

Who stars in Hijack?

It's not just Idris who fans can look forward to seeing among the stellar cast of Hijack. Blindspot and The Good Wife actress Archie Panjabi plays the role of Zahra Gahfoor, a counterterrorism officer who is on the ground when the hijack takes place and is tasked with investigating.

Playing the role of Sam's wife is Christine Adams, who viewers will recognize for her roles in credits including Batman Begins, Black Lightening, and Profile. Jude Cudjoe, meanwhile, plays their son, Kai.

© Apple TV+ Max Beesley and Christine Adams in Hijack

Max Beesley (Suits, Homeland, Bodies) is also in the cast, as well as Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders), Eve Myles (Torchwood), and Ben Miles (The Crown, Andor) as the pilot.

When is Hijack available to stream?

Hijack launches on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 28. The first two episodes of the seven-part series will be available immediately from this date, with the remaining five episodes landing weekly from then on.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ for $6.99 a month.

© Apple TV+ Archie Punjabi in Hijack

What has Idris Elba said about his role in Hijack?

Idris not only stars in the show but is also named an executive producer, and it's clear the Emmy Award-winning actor is proud of the upcoming project.

© Apple TV+ Eve Myles in Hijack

He told Entertainment Weekly: "It takes a fresh approach to a thriller and hostage situation. There's an amplified nature of having a ticking time bomb in a plane and what that does to human nature."