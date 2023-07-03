Fans have the same complaint about Idris Elba’s new drama Hijack

Hijack is the latest Apple TV+ show to hit our screens, and fans have been loving the Idris Elba thriller. However, while viewers have been enjoying the new show, plenty took to Twitter to complain about the weekly episodes.

The gripping drama, which is told in real time over the course of the seven-hour flight in a seven-part series, currently only has two episodes available, with new episodes being released weekly.

WATCH: The official trailer for Apple TV+ new show, Hijack

In the show, Idris plays an expert negotiator trapped on a plane with hijackers - with the clock counting down the hours to save the day as he, his fellow passengers, the crew and people on the ground try to get the plane to land safely.

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: "I’m already hooked with this series. I don’t know how I’m going to wait weekly to watch an episode!" Another fan added: "Was all set for a binge-watch of #hijack on @AppleTV and there are only 2 episodes. What’s all this 1 episode a week nonsense, it’s not the 1980s!"

A third person tweeted: "Just found a new show #Hijack oh my god it’s sooooo good. I wish I’d found it late so I could binge it, ugh I have to wait another week."

The show has been a hit with viewers and critics alike, earning 91 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Chatting at a press conference for Hijack, Idris said: "This is a real plane, just in a studio, and the confinement of that just really applied to the drama. Even for the crew, you know, figuring out how we’re going to do this top shot without being able to take the roof off was about trying to figure out how to do that.

© Apple TV+ The hit show is being released in weekly episodes

"It all sort of led into the claustrophobia of it, so the crew, the actors, everyone was sort of tight. It was almost like watching a documentary being made while being in the documentary."

Director Jim Field Smith added: "When you’re dealing with a hijacking, it’s about people reacting and trying to figure out live how to get through the next second, how to get through the next minutes. And so, we were able to bring some of that into the actual making of it.

"We used a lot of unbroken shots. We moved often with Idris’ character, Sam; we’re moving with him through the plane. So, we did a lot of that for real. And there was a lot of like literally people having to hand the camera to each other and stuff like that. But, again, that was, as Idris says, all about wanting to feel engaged in the drama of it and not feel like it was artifice or that we were sort of sitting back and watching it from afar. I wanted it to feel like you’re in that hijack."