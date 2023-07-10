A Spy Among Friends viewers make same complaint about Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce drama

ITV's new espionage thriller, A Spy Among Friends, made its debut on Sunday night and while many viewers enjoyed the opening episode, others took to Twitter to complain.

The six-part series, which is based on a true story, stars Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce as British spies and close friends Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby. The drama tells a tale of friendship and betrayal set at the height of the Cold War.

WATCH: Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis star in A Spy Among Friends

Taking to Twitter, some viewers complained about the lighting and said that a few scenes were too dark to see anything. One person wrote: "So far it's very slow and confusing. No idea what's going on. And another drama with dark, dreary lighting," while another added: "Given up on #ASpyAmongFriends. Too slow. Lighting so dark can hardly see anything. Waste of a great cast and a great story. Better off with Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy."

A third person tweeted: "Watching #ASpyAmongFriends but so much is in darkness, the production spoils the work of top quality actors. At least there's no mumbling," while another simply added: "Can someone turn the lights on please, ta #ASpyAmongFriends."

© ITV Guy Pearce stars as Philby

However, not all viewers were bothered about the lighting and also took to social media to praise the spy series and its talented cast. One person tweeted: "Very much enjoying #ASpyAmongFriends this evening; I only know the basics and the acting is brilliant."

A second fan wrote: "#ASpyAmongFriends #ITV is looking really good, I love a bit of subterfuge and intrigue. I like the murkiness of spying and intelligence services."

© Adi Marineci Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott

Another viewer commented on the performances of the two leads, adding: "Loving all the 'business' Damian Lewis in employing in his scenes. Both he and Guy Pierce as Philby are terrific actors, bringing so much strength and intensity to the scenes they're involved in."

What is A Spy Among Friends about?

A Spy Among Friends is a thriller series based on the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre.

The drama is set in 1963 and follows British spy Nicholas Elliott as he learns that his close friend and colleague Kim Philby has been working as a double agent for the KGB since 1932.

© Rob Youngson Anna Maxwell-Martin plays Lily Thomas

The synopsis teases: "Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence."

The first episode opens in the wake of Kim Philby's escape to Moscow, with his friend and fellow spy Nicholas Elliott under investigation by MI5.

© Adi Marineci Viewers praised the performances from the cast

"Did he facilitate Philby's escape because he's also a traitor working for the Russians, or is it just that his judgement was clouded at a critical moment by their twenty-three-year friendship?" the episode one synopsis continues. "Or maybe, just maybe, he in fact had the last laugh having manipulated Philby to run to the bosom of the KGB for foreign intelligence purposes."