Jon Kay announces break from BBC Breakfast to spend time with family

BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay will be absent from the iconic red sofa for the next two weeks as he enjoys some well-deserved time off.

Viewers of the show tuned in on Monday morning to see stand-in presenter Ben Thompson hosting the programme alongside Sally Nugent, who usually fronts the show with Jon from Monday to Wednesday.

WATCH: Jon Kay and Sally Nugent express concern as Carol Kirkwood pulled to ground by dog

Taking to social media on Sunday night, Jon revealed that he would be enjoying some "long-planned" leave from the programme to spend some time with his family.

WATCH: BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from co-stars after she's pulled to ground by dog

READ: Everything BBC star Sally Nugent has said about her rarely seen family

"Enjoying some extra sleep and long-planned annual leave with the family, so no need to set my alarm clock tomorrow morning," the 53-year-old wrote. "Back on the red sofa with my BBC Breakfast family in Salford in two weeks' time."

Fans were quick to wish the popular presenter a relaxing holiday, with one person writing: "Have a lovely break Jon, kick back and relax," with another adding: "Enjoy your break and thank you for letting us know."

A third person commented: "Enjoy your well-earned break, quality family time."

Other fans pointed out that it was "a shame" Jon had to clarify his absence from the show, making reference to the recent suspension of an unnamed BBC presenter, who has been accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit photos.

© BBC Ben Thompson stood in for Jon on Monday

One person wrote: "Shame people are now having to post and clarify things like this," while another added: "You will be missed, fully understand why you've posted this. I would do exactly the same."

Jon isn't the only BBC Breakfast staff member taking a planned break from the show at the moment as business presenter Nina Warhurst is currently away on maternity leave.

© BBC Jon is taking a pre-planned two-week break from the show

The 42-year-old signed off towards the end of June and just weeks later welcomed her third child, a baby girl, with her husband Ted.

The happy news was announced on BBC Breakfast, with Jon and Sally revealing that the "healthy" newborn's name is a "work in progress".

© BBC Breakfast Nina Warhurst welcomed her third baby in July

Nina, who is already a doting mum to two boys, Digby and Michael, later shared an update. "We are all well and loved up (aside from the standard sleep deprivation/bits & bobs falling off)," she wrote on Twitter before sharing her appreciation for the midwives and wider team at St. Mary's Hospital in Manchester, which is where she delivered her baby.

Who are Jon Kay's wife and family?

Jon will no doubt be looking forward to spending some quality time with his wife Francesca and their three children while he takes a break from Breakfast.

While the journalist tends to keep his home life out of the spotlight, we do know that his wife also works in the industry as a TV presenter coach.

Jon Kay's wife Francesca is a TV presenter coach

READ: All there is to know about Breakfast presenter Jon Kay's famous wife and children

Francesca is a former BBC News reporter and presenter and began her career as a trainee news reporter before eventually landing a position as an Assistant News Editor at BBC News.

She met her husband when they were both working in the newsroom at BBC Bristol back in the late 1990s.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Jon will return to the sofa in two weeks' time

Francesca decided to change her career path in 2006. After initially working as a Senior Coach & Trainer at the BBC Academy, she is now a TV presenter coach and has worked for herself at TV Coach Limited for 14 years.