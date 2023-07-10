Bridgerton fans share excitement over surprising character’s 'unhinged' upcoming storyline

Fans have been waiting patiently for the return of Bridgerton, where season three will be focused on the Bridgerton family’s third son, Colin, and his romance with Penelope Featherington. Since each season focuses on the love life of a different sibling, with seasons one and two focusing on Daphne and Anthony respectively - there is one brother in particular whose story fans can’t wait to play out in the Netflix adaptation.

Sharing on Reddit’s Bridgerton page, one person shared a snap of Anthony’s youngest brother Gregory, writing: "Gregory, your story may be the last, but your unhinged shenanigans will outshine us all." Replying, another person added: "I really hope they make it to s8, Gregory's story is equal parts crazy and sweet!"

A third person wrote: "You know Hyacinth and Greg are brought up by Anthony with the [expletive] they respectively pull off in their books, it almost shadows Anthony's debacle. Every Bridgerton (apart from Fran) mess up somehow but for me, the ones who take the cake are Ant, Greg and Hy."

© Photo: Netflix The show focuses on the Bridgerton family

Agreeing, another fan commented: "Yesss, Gregory's and Hyacinth's stories definitely my favorite! I'm crossing my fingers and hoping that everything will come about and that they don't change their stories too much. I love the pure chaos Gregory's book is." However, others were less sure that the show would make it to Gregory’s story, writing: "I don’t think they will get to season 8, except if they change the majority of the cast. But if they do, I would be thrilled cause Gregory’s book is my favorite."

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Florence Emilia Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton

So if the show does manage to get to season eight, what can we expect from Gregory’s tale? The official synopsis for Julia Quinn’s eighth Bridgerton novel, On the Way to the Wedding, reads: "Unlike most men of his acquaintance, Gregory Bridgerton believes in true love. And he is convinced that when he finds the woman of his dreams, he will know in an instant that she is the one. And that is exactly what happened.

"She wasn’t the one. In fact, the ravishing Miss Hermione Watson is in love with another. But her best friend, the ever-practical Lady Lucinda Abernathy, wants to save Hermione from a disastrous alliance, so she offers to help Gregory win her over. But in the process, Lucy falls in love. With Gregory! Except… Lucy is engaged.

© LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton

"And her uncle is not inclined to let her back out of the betrothal, even once Gregory comes to his senses and realizes that it is Lucy, with her sharp wit and sunny smile, who makes his heart sing. And now, on the way to the wedding, Gregory must risk everything to ensure that when it comes time to kiss the bride, he is the only man standing at the altar."