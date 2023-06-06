Bridgerton star Simone Ashley’s hints about Kate in season 3 leave fans worried

Bridgerton is set to be back on our screens very soon - and fans can’t wait to hear some news on what to expect from season three! Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma in the hit show, opened up about what to expect from her character in the new episodes - but fans have shared their worries about what it might mean for her role.

Chatting to ELLE, Simone explained: "I just think it is going to be hotter than ever. I think you're going to see a much more softer side coming this season… She's going to be quite content with her husband."

WATCH: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley left mortified by fan reactions to show

Although this all sounds like Kate is having a fabulous time as the latest person to join the Bridgerton family, fans took to Twitter to discuss what it might mean for her character, as in season two, Kate is introduced as a straight-talking, no-nonsense figure before falling in love with Anthony.

One person wrote: "I sincerely hope that Kate will maintain her strong character and sharp comebacks. I am eager to discover and see her develop new facets of her character, she truly deserves it, especially considering that she has never been recognized or appreciated for her true worth until now. But her quick wit and responses when she's upset are absolutely hilarious. It would truly be a loss if that were to disappear."

However, other fans were looking forward to it, with one writing: "Sounds like Kanthony scenes will be cute fluff. I'm here for it! I hate when writers add pointless conflict to stable couples just for the drama of it all." Another shared what they would like to see in season three, adding: "I would like to see her interact with Eloise more."

Season two was focused on the romance between Anthony and Kate, who started off as enemies before eventually falling in love, with poor Kate’s sister Edwina in the middle of them as Anthony’s bride.

© Photo: Netflix Kate and Anthony ended up getting married in season 2

It has been a very busy time for Simone and her on-screen husband, Jonathan Bailey. While the Sex Education star has been busy promoting The Little Mermaid, in which she plays one of Ariel’s sisters, Jonathan has been filming the new Wicked live-action movie alongside Ariana Grande and Cynthia Eviro. He is also starring in the upcoming TV series Fellow Travelers alongside Matt Bomer.

Jonathan Bailey plays Anthony Bridgerton

The actor will also reprise his role for season three

© Photo: Netflix The star is currently filming Wicked

However, the pair will of course still be starring in season three, which will focus on the relationship of Anthony’s younger brother Colin and Penelope Featherington. Despite being friends, Penelope was devastated in season two after overhearing Colin say that he would never court her, leaving her heartbroken. However, it appears that he will be having a change of mind in season three, and we can’t wait to see what happens!

