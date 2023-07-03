Bridgerton fans share worry for character in season 3 after spotting major clues

Bridgerton fans have taken to Reddit to discuss a potential upcoming storyline about Benedict Bridgerton after spotting a detail about his character in seasons one and two - and we think they might have a point!

Posting on Reddit, a fan pointed out that the second eldest Bridgerton sibling, who is expected to take centre stage for the show’s fourth season, is never without a drink in his hand on the show, writing: "Noticed that in s2, we rarely see him without a glass in his hand or under some drug influence.

"Barring the scenes where he is attending society events, he is always drinking/getting high etc. In the show, it has already been focused on, and not passed simply as a part of his otherwise hedonistic lifestyle. There are several scenes in which we see his family members taking note of him being high or drunk. He even uses drinking as a coping mechanism for hangovers! Always carries a flask etc.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

"Do you think it is leading somewhere? In the book, he was not shown to have any exceptional dependency on alcohol or drugs! I wonder how this part of him may be linked to his character arc and story."

Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton

Fans were quick to reply, with one writing: "I have thought that he might have an upcoming storyline based around a substance abuse problem ever since I saw S2. He is giving every red flag in the book. Jess Brownell also said that he would have an important storyline in S3.

"Usually most folks disagree here, thinking that they won't do it because it's not a romance show type of story. However, I am of the opinion that Bridgerton is more of a Shonda Rhimes type of show than a romance at this point. IMO, [season two and Queen Charlotte] showed that. But we'll see."

Season 4 is thought to be based on Benedict

Another fan added: "I had to go rewatch some scenes from the second season, and you're right! Honestly, I was kind of looking forward to seeing Benedict's story. I think his struggles as a second-born son were really brought to light in season 2. Maybe they'll expand more on it in season 3 and hopefully he gets his own season soon."

In the show, he plays an aspiring artist

Referencing a key moment in the novel An Offer From a Gentleman, another person added: "Considering that he’ll grow weary by the time we get to Cavender’s house party and stayed sober i can see this being played out in [season three]."