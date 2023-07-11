Hugh Grant's transformation as dancing Oompa-Loompa in Wonka sends fans wild - watch

Hugh Grant has transformed into an Oompa-Loompa for Wonka – and fans are obsessed. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the film's star Timothée Chalamet shared the first official trailer for the upcoming musical fantasy film which revealed Hugh's incredible transformation. Click the video below for a first look at Wonka…

WATCH: See Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa in Wonka trailer

Sparking a major reaction from fans, many have since shared their thoughts on Twitter, and it looks like Hugh's already stolen the show! "Have you ever fully lived until you've seen #HughGrant as an #OompaLoompa? That was so cute! Looking forward to watching #Wonka, if we make it to #CHRISTmas," tweeted one.

"Am I going to watch Wonka solely because of Hugh Grant's Oompa-Loompa? Yes, I think I will," commented a second. "Literally no one else could oompa loompa as hard as Hugh Grant," agreed a third.

© Warner Bros Hugh Grant stars as an Oompa-Loompa

Meanwhile, a fourth responded: "Hugh Grant being cast as an Oompa-Loompa is not something I wanted...but certainly something I needed…This looks fantastically fantastic and I can't wait to watch."

Set to land in UK cinemas on 15 December 2023, Wonka boasts a star-studded cast with Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Matt Lucas and Jim Carter featured in the trailer.

A synopsis released by Warner Bros. reads: "Based on the extraordinary character at the center of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Roald Dahl's most iconic children's book and one of the best-selling children's books of all time, 'Wonka' tells the wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today."

Timothée Chalamet has also opened up about his role as the eponymous chocolate maker. Speaking to British Vogue in September 2022, he said: This movie is so sincere, it's so joyous. Asked how many musical numbers he appears in, the 27-year-old replied, "Seven!"

© Getty Images Hugh's co-star Timothée called him a "dream to work with"

As for Hugh, the star's role as an Oompa-Loompa was initially confirmed in April. Following the release of a preview clip at CinemaCon 2023 in Las Vegas, Timothée had nothing but praise for his co-star.

"I think it's the first time people saw Hugh Grant as the Oompa Loompa," he said. "It was a trip. Hugh is one of our greats…it was a dream to work with him."