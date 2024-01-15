Emmys 2024: how to watch, the nominees, host and timings revealed

It's Moira Rose's favourite season – Awards. Earlier this month, Hollywood's movie megastars battled it out at the Golden Globes, and now it's time for TV's biggest and brightest names to vie for a coveted statuette at the Emmys.

Dominating this year's shortlist, Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus are going toe-to-toe, with over 20 nominations each. Meanwhile, Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri, Jason Sudeikis, and Steven Yeun will compete in the Outstanding Actor and Actress categories.

Presiding over the festivities, actor Anthony Anderson is bringing his comedic flair to the show, and he's changing things up with help from his mom, Doris Bowman. Planning to tune in? Here's what you need to know about the 75th Emmy Awards…

How to watch the Emmys and timings for 2024

The Emmys will air on Monday, January 15, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT. Taking place at Peacock Theatre in LA, the awards will be broadcast on FOX. Got plans on Sunday? Rest assured, the Emmys will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu on January 16.

Viewers in the UK can also get in on the fun, with Sky Max and Sky Showcase airing the awards at 9pm on Tuesday. As for timings, the show is estimated to air across three hours.

Meet host Anthony Anderson

"With our industry's recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love – dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there's no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards," says Anthony, 53.

Famed for his roles in Law & Order, Guys with Kids and Black-ish, the actor and comedian is gearing up to host on Monday, and he's already revealed that his mother, Doris Bowman, will join him on stage.

"As opposed to having playoff music for when people run over on their speech, my mother appears on stage just tapping her wrist and her watch like, 'Speed this [expletive] up, speed it up, because I want to be out of here by 11,'" he teased to PEOPLE.

This year's nominees

The full nominations list was announced by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Academy Chair Frank Scherma in July 2023.

Taking the top spot, Succession bagged 27 across the board, followed by The Last of Us with 24 and The White Lotus with 23 – it's safe to say HBO Max+ is having a good year! Meanwhile, Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso boasts 21 nominations.

The Bear, Wednesday, The Crown, Jury Duty, Shrinking and Abbott Elementary are also in with a chance of winning an Emmy.