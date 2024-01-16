How the 2024 Emmys paid an emotional tribute to Friends actor Matthew Perry

Despite rumors of the Friends cast reuniting to pay a heartbreaking tribute to Matthew Perry at the 2024 Emmy Awards, the show instead gave their own moment to the late comedian, who died in October 2023.

As the In Memorium played, the country act War and Treaty were joined by Charlie Puth to sing 'See You Again,' before transitioning into 'I'll Be There For You,' as the segment ended with a picture of Matthew and a standing ovation.

Matthew, who starred as Chandler Bing in the NBC comedy for 10 seasons, died on October 28, 2023 at the age of 54. The actor's body was found by his assistant, who had been sent out on errands after he had returned home from a game of pickleball, in the jacuzzi at his $6 million Pacific Palisades home in Los Angeles, with "apparent drowning" initially reported as the cause of death.

The autopsy, released several weeks later, revealed that the actor was on ketamine infusion therapy; his last therapy session was less than two weeks before death. His blood levels included high levels of ketamine, and the autopsy suggested he likely lapsed into unconsciousness before sliding under the water.

© Phillip Faraone Matthew Perry died on October 8, 2023

In the days after his passing his Friends co-stars shared a heartbreaking tribute, writing: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

"There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss… In time we will say more, as and when we are able" they continued, and concluded: "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

In the following weeks they all also shared their own individual memories of their friendship with Matt. All five of them were pictured attending their co-star's funeral in Los Angeles on November 3.

© Getty Images Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller

Matthew had long been open about his battle with addiction, which began during his years on the hit comedy in the 1990s. In his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, released in 2022, he revealed that at the age of 49 his colon burst following years of opioid overuse and he spent months fighting for his life in hospital, followed by a further nine months living with a colostomy bag.

Matthew wrote: "The doctors told my family that I had a two per cent chance to live. I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that's called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

In a statement shared with HELLO! following Matthew's death, Warner Bros. shared: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."